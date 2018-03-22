Baseball: Lake County roundup

hello

Baseball

Grayslake Central 12, Hoffman Estates 7: The host Rams and visiting Hoffman Estates combined for 26 hits on a chilly spring day.

Junior lead off man Nic Presutti paced Grayslake Central's 16-hit attack with 3 singles and 2 runs scored. Marcus Maristella, Benton Troehler (double), Tony Crews, (double and 2 RBI), Clay Stoffel (2 RBI), Max Snowden (3 runs scored) all had 2 hits on the day and Kevin O'Brien launched a 2-run homer in the second inning for his first career varsity home run.

Pitchers Ray Bradley, Jack Fortman, Coby Moe, Eric Sturm and Tyler Marson combined to give up only 3 earned runs with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Wheeling 4, Vernon Hills 3: Wheeling (4-0) walked off on the visiting Cougars in the bottom of 7th inning. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Cade Kaplan doubled, Cade Zalewski (2-3, 2B) was hit by a pitch, DJ Godlewski drew a walk, and then with 2 outs, Nate Dirkes drew a game winning walk with the bases loaded to give Wheeling a win in its home opener.

Kyle Fasbinder and Josh Liu had doubles for Vernon Hills.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Wauconda 4: Jake Harmon had 2 hits and drove in 4 runs for Wauconda.

Riley Kirk also had 2 hits.

Round Lake 11, Harvard 5: Tyler Roman went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI for Round Lake while Lucas Hollingsworth had 2 hits, a home run and a double. He also drove in 2 runs.

Pitcher Gio Cirelli went 6 innings and had 6 strikeouts to just 1 walk.

Grant 6, Prairie Ridge 1: Winning pitcher Nick Malmberg improved to 2-0 on the mound with 7 strikeouts in seven innings.

Nolan Unger and Chase Maifield both had 2 hits for the Bulldogs.

Fenwick 5, Libertyville 3: Tommy Rigali had 2 hits for Libertyville.