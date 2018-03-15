Larkin boys get big send-off ahead of state tournament

The Larkin High School boys basketball team departed for Peoria Thursday to compete in the Illinois High School Association Class 4A state finals.

The Royals, who have already made history by becoming the school's first basketball team to reach the state finals, take their 24-8 record against 30-2 Belleville West in the first state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Carver Arena. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago.

Larkin, coached by alum Deryn Carter, is the first boys basketball team from an Elgin school to reach the state final tournament in 20 years and the first to play in a state semifinal game since 1955.