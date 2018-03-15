Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 3/15/2018 1:01 PM

Larkin boys get big send-off ahead of state tournament

  • Larkin High School basketball player Jalen Shaw and his teammates head to the state Class 4A state tournament in Peoria after a pep rally Thursday at the Elgin school.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Larkin High School basketball player Kindrel "Nomo" Morris, and his teammates head to the state Class 4A state tournament after a pep rally Thursday.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Larkin coach Deryn Carter and his team were feted Thursday before heading to the state basketball tournament at Carver Arena in Peoria.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Larkin High School's Pierre Black, center, and the rest of the team are headed to Peoria and the state basketball tournament which begins Friday at Carver Arena.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Larkin High School students cheer their basketball team at Thursday's pep rally before the squad heads to Peoria and the state tournament.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Larkin High School boys basketball team departed for Peoria Thursday to compete in the Illinois High School Association Class 4A state finals.

The Royals, who have already made history by becoming the school's first basketball team to reach the state finals, take their 24-8 record against 30-2 Belleville West in the first state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Carver Arena. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago.

Larkin, coached by alum Deryn Carter, is the first boys basketball team from an Elgin school to reach the state final tournament in 20 years and the first to play in a state semifinal game since 1955.

