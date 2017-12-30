Why White Sox slugger Jim Thome deserves to be a first ballot Hall of Famer

When it comes to Hall of Fame candidates, Jim Thome is the total package.
Eligible to be inducted for the first time this year, Thome checks all the boxes as a player, and the left-handed slugger ranks eighth all-time with 612 home runs.
Breaking down our Baseball Hall of Fame votesOver the past four years, the Baseball Writers' Association of America has elected 17 members to the the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Players must appear on 75 percent of all ballots to gain induction, and the results will be announced on Jan. 24. Induction ceremonies areset for July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. Writers may select up to 10 players. Here is how the Daily Herald's four BBWAA members voted this year:
Scot Gregor, White Sox beat writer:Vladimir Guerrero; Trevor Hoffman; Chipper Jones ; Edgar Martinez; Mike Mussina; Jim Thome; Omar Vizquel
Scot's comments: They would both go into the HOF representing the Cleveland Indians, but Thome and Vizquel have strong ties to the White Sox. Thome played for the Sox from 2006-09 and had 134 home runs and 369 RBI in 529 games. He's worked as assistant to general manager Rick Hahn since July 2, 2013. Vizquel played in 166 games for the White Sox in 2010-11. On Dec. 4, he was hired to manage high Class A Winston-Salem next season.Thome and Vizquel are both on the ballot for the first time. Thome, along with Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Mel Ott and Barry Bonds, is one of only five players in history with at least 500 home runs, 1,500 runs scored, 1,600 RBI and 1,700 walks. You win with defense and pitching, and Vizquel was one of the best to play shortstop, baseball's toughest position. Vizquel also was no slouch with the bat (2,877 hits). He hasn't been HOF worthy on social media, but Jones was a tremendous player for most of his 19 seasons with the Braves. He's one of only nine players in history with at least a .300 career batting average, .400 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage and 400 home runs. Hoffman, who ranks second all-time with 601 saves, got 74 percent of the vote last year. Musina didn't fare well last year with just 51.8 percent of the vote, but the right-hander was in the Top 5 in ERA seven times while going 270-153 in 18 seasons with the Yankees and Orioles. Guerrero had a career .318 bating average with 449 homers and 1,496 RBI. Yes, Martinez was primarily a designated hitter during his 19-year career. But what a hitter he was. Martinez won two American League batting titles and hit .300 or better 10 times.
Bruce Miles, Cubs beat writer:Barry Bonds; Roger Clemens; Vladimir Guerrero; Trevor Hoffman; Chipper Jones; Edgar Martinez; Mike Mussina; Scott Rolen; Jim Thome; Omar Vizquel
Bruce's comments: The Hall of Fame, or at least one prominent member who speaks for it, is getting worried. Specifically, the Hall is getting worried that known and suspected steroid users are going to gain election and be enshrined in Cooperstown. This past fall, Hall of Famer and vice chairman of the Hall Joe Morgan sent an email to voting members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America pleading with them that "Players who failed drug tests, admitted using steroids, or were identified as users in Major League Baseball's investigation into steroid abuse, known as the Mitchell Report, should not get in." My email even came with a "Dear Bruce" greeting.) Sorry, Joe. I was with you before last year, when former Commissioner Bud Selig was elected by committee. No non-player benefited more from the so-called steroids era than Selig. So, beginning with last year's ballot, I began voting for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens after previously withholding my vote. If Selig is in, they should be in. On a brighter note, I am pleased this year to vote for good-guy candidate Jim Thome and fielding whiz Omar Vizquel, both of whom have ties to the White Sox.
Mike Imrem, former columnist:Barry Bonds; Roger Clemens; Vladimir Guerrero; Trevor Hoffman; Chipper Jones; Edgar Martinez; Mike Mussina; Manny Ramirez; Curt Schilling; Sammy Sosa
Mike's comments: Many of you are thinking: Sammy, yes; Thome, no? Sosa gets one last nod because there's a good chance he won't receive enough votes to be back on the Hall of Fame ballot next year. Jim Thome will get in, either this year without my check mark or next year with it. Actually, the final decision on my ballot came down to Thome or Edgar Martinez. Time is running out on Martinez, too, so I went with him. Manny Ramirez was a tough one because he was caught using after testing was in place, but Manny being Manny was too dominant of a player to ignore.
Barry Rozner, columnist:Barry Bonds; Roger Clemens; Vladimir Guerrero; Trevor Hoffman; Chipper Jones; Jeff Kent; Mike Mussina; Curt Schilling; Jim Thome
Barry's comments: The Hall of Fame voting process becomes more bizarre and politicized with each passing year. Some voters have openly admitted that they won't vote for Curt Schilling because they don't like his post-career politics, but will vote for PEDs users because they don't care about issues of character or sportsmanship during a career, which is one of the rules for voting. As is the case with any election, it's a personal choice that will draw the ire of those who believe you should only agree with their ballot. Barry Bonds was a Hall of Famer before he started using, and Roger Clemens gets my vote because Bud Selig is in the Hall of Fame. Vlad Guerrero should come very close if he misses out this time, and Trevor Hoffman missed by 5 votes last year. In my book, Chipper Jones is a no doubter, and Jeff Kent was one of the best offensive second basemen ever. Mike Mussina is finally starting to get recognized while Curt Schilling's numbers are undeniable. Jim Thome has to get more than 90 percent of vote.
Thome hit 134 homers with the White Sox from 2006-09.
There is also the "character clause" that Baseball Writers Association of America voters are strongly advised to consider before casting their ballots.
Here is what it says: "Voting shall be based upon the player's record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played."
Playing ability clearly indicates Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro rate as some of the greatest the game has seen, but how much did performance-enhancing drug usage boost their numbers?
Quite a bit, in the view of many BBWAA voters, and that's where the character and sportsmanship issues come into play.
In his 22 seasons with the Indians, Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles, Thome's only possible character flaw was this -- he was too nice.
That was always the running joke, but the truth is Thome was, and still remains, one of baseball's really good guys. Since midway through the 2013 season, the Peoria native has worked as special assistant to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn.
"Leo Durocher said nice guys finish last, but I don't think that's necessarily true," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said after adding Thome to the front office. "He's a presence. He's a Hall of Famer. He's going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he knows the game. He's not a guy who just went up there and succeeded because he had talent.
"When you sit and talk to Jim Thome, he understands the game. He understands how the game's supposed to be played, and I think that's something he can pass on to young players."
Thome has been a great influence on young Sox players such as Matt Davidson, and it all goes back to the character aspect.
Two quick personal stories:
• Thome hit his 500th career home run in a White Sox uniform, a 2-run walkoff shot against the Angels on Sept. 16, 2007.
Before the season ended, Thome distributed autographed photos of the milestone homer to employees throughout the organization, and he also included beat writers.
Initially, I didn't get a photo. That was fine since it was not expected.
But a few days later, there is was.
Apparently, Thome noticed the original photograph had a bent corner and he didn't want to sign it. A new batch was printed, and the Thome photo I wound up receiving was free of flaws.
• After the White Sox played the Rays in Tampa Bay during the 2006 season, I was talking to Thome at the hotel bar.
An unnamed teammate (OK, it was backup catcher Chris Widger) kept sending shots to Thome and other players huddled around the bar.
Like a good teammate, Thome toasted Widger each time before covertly dumping the shot into the bar drain by the beer taps.
That's a good teammate.
And Thome is a great bet to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
