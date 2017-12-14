Blackhawks storm past Jets thanks to impressive first period

Now, that's what we're used to seeing from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Instead of the plodding, turnover-prone squad that's been on display too much this season, the Hawks played inspired, determined, dominating hockey during an impressive 5-1 victory over host Winnipeg on Thursday.

Facing a Winnipeg squad that hadn't lost at home in regulation since Oct. 17, the Hawks raced out of the gates in the first period, getting goals from Vinnie Hinostroza at 1:50, the smoking-hot Tommy Wingels at 6:08 and Nick Schmaltz at 10:21.

The Hawks dictated play from the opening puck drop and never let the Jets come up for air.

But it wasn't just the goal-scorers that impressed during those opening 20 minutes.

Brent Seabrook sacrificed himself and stepped in front of a hard shot by Tyler Myers. Connor Murphy stood his ground twice, breaking up potential odd-man rushes.

Jonathan Toews, Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat turned in quality shift after quality shift. Patrick Sharp set up Hinostroza's goal with a gorgeous pass. Lance Bouma worked hard behind the net just before Wingels' third goal in the last four games.

And Corey Crawford continued to be Corey Crawford, stopping tough shots by Kyle Connor and Tucker Poolman.

"That's the perfect way to draw up a first period on the road," Wingels told NBCSCH. "We got pucks deep. We were aggressive. We defended well. We shot when the opportunity was there and we got guys to the net."

Patrick Kane and Michal Kempny (playing for the first time since Nov. 12) scored the Hawks' other goals. Crawford made 27 saves and has allowed just 6 goals in the four games he's played since returning from a lower-body injury.

The Hawks (16-11-5) have now won a season-high four straight and pulled within 4 points of Winnipeg (18-9-5) in the Central Division.

Winnipeg played without Dustin Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom. Both defensemen are dealing with lower-body injuries.