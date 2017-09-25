Chicago White Sox's Moncada can't shake shin discomfort

Yoan Moncada was held out of the Chicago White Sox lineup Monday night against the Angels after his sore right shin flared up.

Only one thing has been able to slow down Yoan Moncada during the final stretch of the season.

A sore right shin.

Batting .338 with 5 home runs, 11 RBI and 18 runs scored over his last 15 games, Moncada was held out Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

"His shin flared up (Sunday) during the ballgame," said White Sox manager Rick Renteria. "It flared up and the irritation is the same. Nothing worse, nothing better."

Moncada, who was on the disabled list Aug. 25-Sept 4 with a sore shin, has been much better with the bat lately, raising his average from .179 to .237.

"I've been doing the same work I've been doing since the year started, working in the cage, the same routine, trying to do what I can do," Moncada said through a translator. "Lately, the results have been there."

In addition to shifting to a lighter bat, Moncada credits regular playing time at the major-league level for the improved results.

"It's very important for me to have this experience because projecting what I can do in the future, especially next year, for me has a lot of value," Moncada said. "To have this kind of confidence, this kind of experience here that I've been able to play every day,

"I've been able to get to know the league, the pitchers and how the players here do their routines. For me, that's something very valuable."

Sox win:

James Shields pitched 7 strong innings and the White Sox defeated the Angels 4-2 on Monday night.

It was the first of four games against Los Angeles to close out the home portion of the Sox's schedule.

Nicky Delmonico put the White Sox in front with a 2-run double in the first inning.

Mike Trout supplied the Angels' offensive highlight with a 457-foot solo home run in the fifth inning. The mammoth blast bounced once and landed on the concourse in left-center field.

Fulmer pushed back:

Originally scheduled to start against the Angels on Tuesday night, Carson Fulmer is now set for Saturday at Cleveland.

Fulmer had to leave his last outing, at Houston on Sept. 21, in the first inning with a blister on his right index finger.

"Give it a couple of more days to heal up," manager Rick Renteria said. "He'll be able to hopefully get out there and feel comfortable. He threw a side (Sunday) and it was fine. It's just making sure he's able to get through his start."\

Special moment:

The White Sox brought out Master Sergeant Robert Brantly Sr. as Monday night's Hero of the Game.

He was joined on the field by his son Rob, a catcher with the Sox.

"I mean, it's a pretty emotional moment for me just knowing that my dad and the service he put into this country for almost 40 years fighting for our freedom," Brantly said. "But also fighting to give me, his son, every opportunity in the world to succeed and he gave me this opportunity to be here and to be able to play major-league baseball, not only as a serviceman but as a father teaching me everything to know about baseball and the passion that comes along with the game."

Robert Brantly Sr. just retired from the Air Force.

"It was a complete surprise to me," he said. "They told me at the last minute that I was going to be honored here tonight. To be out there on that field with my son was everything to me after my career with the military and being away from my son on a lot of occasions.

"When I saw my son there and gave him a big hug and he told me I was his hero, it meant the world. I can't express it any other way than just gratitude for this organization, this team and my family putting up with me being away for so many different occasions with the military."

Welcome back:

Former second baseman Tadahito Iguchi is going to throw a ceremonial first pitch before Thursday night's game against the Angels.

Iguchi played for the White Sox from 2005-07.

At 42, Iguchi played for Chiba Lotte in his native Japan this season. He is retiring after a 21-year professional career.