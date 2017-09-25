Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 9/25/2017 11:19 PM

Boys golf scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 25, results

*

At Antioch GC par

GRANT 165, WAUCONDA 173

Grant -- Sullivan 41, Gladfelter 39, Hernden 43, Truss 42.

Wauconda -- Szmajdaa 37, O'Brien 36, Hutson 52, Chapnick 48.

*

Neuqua Valley 150, Waubonsie Valley 153

Neuqua Valley -- Vercautren (36); Rhea (39); Chromy (39); Clavey (36).

Waubonsie Valley -- Troy (36); Kenyon (39); Fritz (37); Gray 41.

*

Montini 167, Aurora Christian

at Phillips Golf Club (par 35)

Montini -- Mullins (33); Burke (43); Carollo (43); Marciniak (48)

Aurora Christian -- Hochsprung (39); Lapapa (42); Stoneburg (47); Kok (58).

*

Late results

Elmwood Park 189, Timothy Christian 193 (Sept 19)

Timothy Christian 182, St. Edward 187 (Sept 20)

*

