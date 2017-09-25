Boys golf scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 25, results
At Antioch GC par
GRANT 165, WAUCONDA 173
Grant -- Sullivan 41, Gladfelter 39, Hernden 43, Truss 42.
Wauconda -- Szmajdaa 37, O'Brien 36, Hutson 52, Chapnick 48.
Neuqua Valley 150, Waubonsie Valley 153
Neuqua Valley -- Vercautren (36); Rhea (39); Chromy (39); Clavey (36).
Waubonsie Valley -- Troy (36); Kenyon (39); Fritz (37); Gray 41.
Montini 167, Aurora Christian
at Phillips Golf Club (par 35)
Montini -- Mullins (33); Burke (43); Carollo (43); Marciniak (48)
Aurora Christian -- Hochsprung (39); Lapapa (42); Stoneburg (47); Kok (58).
Late results
Elmwood Park 189, Timothy Christian 193 (Sept 19)
Timothy Christian 182, St. Edward 187 (Sept 20)
