Chicago Blackhawks using camp to build better chemistry

Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) is congratulated by left wing Patrick Sharp (10) after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of a preseason game Saturday in Chicago. Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Two years ago, the Compton Family Ice Arena was packed with thousands of delirious Blackhawks fans eager to see their heroes begin the defense of their 2015 Stanley Cup title.

Sunday it was a much different scene, with only 300-400 fans dotting the arena as the Hawks moved training camp to South Bend to help build team unity and chemistry.

"They'll get to know one another in different types of settings, be it breakfasts or working out in the gym or on the ice," coach Joel Quenneville said of his players. "It's good getting away and being around one another full time for this stretch."

The likely reason for the attendance difference is the Hawks are only practicing in South Bend instead of holding three scrimmages every day.

The fans who came, however, were treated to a high-energy, 75-minute practice that featured plenty of 5-on-5 play and concluded with a shootout drill with a twist. Players had to guess if the shooter would beat the goalie by standing by one of the two benches. Choose incorrectly and you had to sprint from one bench to the other and back.

"I did pretty well," Brandon Saad said. "It's a fun way to get a little skate in, and the guys have fun with it."

Quenneville tweaked the lines, putting Patrick Sharp with Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane. Alex DeBrincat moved down to play with Artem Anisimov and Ryan Hartman.

"That's some of the things camp gives you," Quenneville said. "(It's also) something we envisioned in the summer."

The Hawks will hold a 10:30 a.m. practice Monday and then travel to Boston for a preseason game. They plan to golf Tuesday in South Bend, and then practice Wednesday (10 a.m.) and Thursday (11 a.m.). They also have a preseason game Thursday at Detroit. Camp resumes Friday in Chicago.

Fortin to Rockford:

Alexandre Fortin, who impressed the Blackhawks enough during 2016's prospect and training camps to warrant a contract, was sent to Rockford after Saturday's 3-2 preseason loss to Columbus. Coach Joel Quenneville liked what he saw out of the speedy Fortin during the past few days of camp, but the staff wants the 20-year-old to test his skills in the AHL.

"Let's remember that the American League is a heck of a league," Quenneville said, "and you have to have respect for it right off the bat, because it's a dangerous league. When I say dangerous, don't think it's going to be easy down there."

Rough night:

J.F. Berube allowed 3 goals on Columbus' first 11 shots Saturday, but coach Joel Quenneville put a positive spin on the goalie's first showing with the Hawks.

"I like how he responded after a couple tough ones," Quenneville said. "In the third period he made a couple plays that were around the net. Never easy in your first game."

Berube signed a two-year deal on the first day of free agency and has 21 games of NHL experience with the Islanders.

Slap shots:

The Blackhawks placed defenseman Viktor Svedberg on waivers Sunday. If he clears, they can assign him to Rockford. … Corey Crawford will start in net when the Hawks play at Boston on Monday. He is expected to play the entire game.