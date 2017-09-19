Varying impacts: How traded White Sox players are faring with new teams

From July 13 through Aug. 31, the Chicago White Sox traded a whopping nine veteran players to contending teams for minor-league prospects. Jose Quintana been good since being traded to the Cubs on July 13 for monster prospect Eloy Jimenez and three other minor leaguers, but Quintana has been far from great. Associated Press

On the first day of October, the Chicago White Sox are going to play the Indians in Cleveland, pack up their gear and make tracks to their respective off-season homes.

This is the ninth straight season the Sox have failed to make the playoffs, but a long overdue rebuild has offered tangible hope for the years ahead.

To take the edge off another meaningless stretch run, let's take a look at how the nine White Sox veterans traded between July 13 and Aug. 31 are faring with their new teams (through Monday play):

MAJOR IMPACT

David Robertson

Signed by the Sox to a four-year, $46 million contract before the 2015 season after saving 39 games for the Yankees in '14, Robertson is back in New York after being traded on July 19, along with Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle, for outfield prospect Blake Rutherford and three other players.

Robertson does have a save in 24 appearances since returning to the Yankees, but his primary role is setting up Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances. The veteran reliever has been thriving.

Not only is he 5-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 0.79 WHIP, Robertson has 39 strikeouts in 29 innings with N.Y.

Anthony Swarzak

Signed to a nonroster contract three weeks before spring training, Swarzak was a big surprise with the White Sox. The success has continued in Milwaukee.

In 22 appearances as the Brewers' primary setup man for closer Corey Knebel, Swarzak is 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA to go with 32 strikeouts (and only 3 walks) in 20⅔ innings.

AVERAGE IMPACT

Jose Quintana

He's been good since being traded to the Cubs on July 13 for monster prospect Eloy Jimenez and three other minor leaguers, but Quintana has been far from great.

In 12 starts for the Cubs, Quintana is 6-3 with a 3.95 ERA. Not bad, but the 28-year-old lefty has averaged just 5.9 innings per start while yielding 9 home runs in 70⅔ innings.

Todd Frazier

He's hit 10 homers and has 30 RBI in 55 games with the Yankees, but Frazier is still struggling with a low batting average (.226) and a lot of strikeouts (48 in 205 plate appearances).

Tommy Kahnle

Like Swarzak, Kahnle was a productive right-handed relief pitcher after joining the White Sox from Class AAA Charlotte in early April.

With a 2.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24⅓ innings, Kahnle has been a reliable middle reliever for New York. But he's also issued 8 walks after limiting that total to 7 in 36 innings with the Sox.

Melky Cabrera

His steady bat has been a welcome addition to the Royals, but not enough to help them nail down a wild-card spot.

In 46 games with Kansas City, Cabrera has slashed .268/.307/.413 with 4 homers and 23 RBI.

NO IMPACT

Dan Jennings

Traded to Tampa Bay on July 27 for former first-round draft pick Casey Gillaspie, Jennings has settled down in September.

When the Rays really needed him in August, the left-handed reliever issued 9 walks in 8⅔ innings and had a 6.23 ERA.

Tyler Clippard

Flipped to the Astros on Aug. 12 after being acquired in the July trade from the Yankees, Clippard has a 10.00 ERA in 11 appearances and is in serious danger of being left off Houston's playoff roster.

Miguel Gonzalez

Traded to the Rangers right before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline, Gonzalez has really struggled with his new team.

In 3 starts with Texas, the 33-year-old righty has allowed 12 runs on 13 hits (4 homers) in 10⅓ inning.