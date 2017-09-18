Veteran D-man Franson fighting for spot with Blackhawks

hello

Whenever Stan Bowman adds someone to the Blackhawks roster, the GM is understandably effusive with his praise and excited to see what that player will bring to the team.

So it was a bit shocking -- almost jarring really -- when Bowman sidestepped a question Friday about 30-year-old defenseman Cody Franson, who is at training camp on a professional tryout.

"He's like all the other tryout guys -- they're here to try to earn a job," Bowman said, adding he didn't want to single out one player over another.

So while the suddenly inexperienced Hawks blue line could desperately use a solid veteran like Franson to provide steady, reliable play, Bowman made it clear the staff won't hand him a job.

And that's something Franson totally understands.

"I don't know Mr. Bowman that well," Franson said. "I've only met him a couple times, but I would assume that's protocol for anybody that's in camp on a tryout. They're not committed to me in any way, shape or form."

No, they're not. But the Hawks are looking for a sixth defenseman -- and with Michal Rozsival failing his physical, probably a seventh -- during this camp, and Franson has a decent chance to beat out youngsters such as Erik Gustafsson, Luc Snuggerud, Jan Rutta, Jordan Oesterle, Ville Pokka and Viktor Svedberg.

The 6-foot-5, 224-pound Franson considers himself a "power-play guy" who has a mind for offense in the game. The past two years in Buffalo, however, were rough for a couple reasons.

First and foremost, the Sabres finished well out of playoff contention in the Atlantic Division. Second, Franson felt like he wasn't being utilized correctly and now has a sizable chip on his shoulder to prove the doubters wrong.

"You go through some down years in Buffalo and people start to view you in a different way," said Franson, who was on the first-unit power play but saw his role change as the Sabres developed younger talent. "They start to question can you be that guy, yada, yada, yada.

"I thought I played a lot of real good hockey last year. The numbers didn't really show for it in the situations we were in there, but that's the game and all you can do is keep fighting and hope for the best."

Franson stood out during his team's scrimmage Sunday at the United Center, pokechecking the puck from opponents four times in the first half.

"The one thing you do notice him is his presence out here, his stature when he's standing on the point," said coach Joel Quenneville. "He's big and he gets in the way."

Franson, a third-round pick by Nashville in 2005, received offers from other teams but decided to join an organization that he says is an "amazing place to play." He knows Jordin Tootoo from his days with the Predators, played with Jonathan Toews in World Juniors, and skates with Brent Seabrook in the summer.

The 30-year-old grew up a Maple Leafs fans, loves to golf and has two young children -- an 18-month-old daughter and 7-week-old son. His wife and kids are home in Kelowna, Canada, waiting to see how this works out.

"This was my choice. This was where I wanted to be," Franson said. "Coming in on a PTO, you have to earn that, but I think there's a chance for me to be successful with this group here.

"I knew, after the way Buffalo had played out, this was going to be a year to go out there and prove your colors again. What better place to do it than with this group of guys that (has) done what they've done?"

• Twitter: @johndietzdh