Girls golf: Prospect second in Rockford

Daily Herald report

Prospect's girls golf team took second place out of 20 teams at the Rockford Guilford Invite held at the Ingersoll Golf Club in Rockford on Saturday.

St. Charles North won the event with a score of 300 while the Knights carded a 313 on the par-72 layout.

Prospect was led by sophomore Kelly Kavanagh (73), who placed sixth in the individual competition.

Other top scorers for the Knights were Emily Fleming (78), Margherite Pettenuzzo (80) and Amanda Stein (82).

• Barrington (310) took third place out of 18 teams at the Decatur Eisenhower Invitational at Hickory Point Golf Course.

Loyola won the title over New Trier through the tiebreaker rules as each team shot 306.

Barrington's Nicole Ciskowski (72) was third and sophomore teammate Caroline Smith (73) took fourth in the individual competition.

Maggie Hoffman (81) and Olivia Lee (84) rounded out the Fillies' scorecard.

