Girls golf: Lake County roundup

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Girls golf

Vernon Hills d. Carmel: At Vernon Hills Golf Course, Vernon Hills edged Carmel, 181-186.

Grace Im and Mirjanic Maja led Vernon Hills, each finishing with a 43.

Maria Stephens of Carmel was the medalist with a 42.

Vernon Hills has now won three dual matches in a row.

Lake Forest d. Mundelein: Lake Forest got a 45 from both Erin Shalala and Clare Green en route to a 182-242 win over Mundelein.

Tessa Pierpont topped Mundelein with a 52.