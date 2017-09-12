Girls golf: Bai's low score leads Stevenson past Lake Zurich

Joyce Bai fired a 39 to earn medalist honors and lead Stevenson (167) to victory over host Lake Zurich (190) in North Suburban Conference girls golf action Tuesday.

Olivia Stomberg added a 41 for the Patriots, Julia Yoo had a 43 and Kelly Dong shot a 44.

Lake Zurich was led by Bry Hogan's 43 and Kelsey Kee's 45.

Lakes d. Antioch: On Monday at Hickory Knoll Golf Course, Camryn Jones earned medalist honors with a 37 on the par-30 layout to lead the Eagles (178) past the Sequoits (186) in the D117 Girls Golf Challenge.

Lakes also counted 46s from Rachael Speck and Megan Klein and a 49 from Brittany Washington. The Eagles improved to 5-1 and 4-0 in the Northern Lake County Conference.

"I'm proud that our girls came ready for a very competitive," Eagles coach Nick Aguina. "The course challenged our girls' short game, which is an area that we are continually working to improve on."

St. Viator d. Carmel: On Monday at Brae Loch, Becca Curley's 47 paced the host Corsairs (195) in their East Suburban Catholic Conference loss to the Lions.