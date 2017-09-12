Breaking News Bar
 
Boys golf: Consistent Carmel tops Marian Central

Daily Herald report

Carmel Catholic's boys golf team had three players break 40, as the visiting Corsairs (155) defeated Marian Central (164) in an East Suburban Catholic Conference Northern Division match at Crystal Woods Golf Club on Tuesday.

Carmel's James Lentino and Marian Central's James Lydon each fired a 37 to share medalist honors.

The Corsairs also received matching 39s from Ben Roberts and Colin Roos and a 40 from Evan Myers.

Antioch d. Grayslake North: At Renwood Golf Course, Alex Riedel was the medalist with a 4-over-par 40, as the visiting Sequoits (168) topped the Knights (179) in a Northern Lake County Conference match.

Antioch also counted Sean Fleming's 41, Tony Sertic's 43 and Trevor Gregory's 44.

Grayslake North was paced by Dylan Rowder's 42.

