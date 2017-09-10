Hall of Fame Blackhawks defenseman Pierre Pilote dies at 85

Stan Mikita (21) and Ed Lizenberger join other members of the 1961 Chicago Blackhawks to hoist the Stanley Cup they won. Representing the team are, counterclockwise from left, Bill Hay, Pierre Pilote, Ron Murphy, Tod Sloan, Earl Balfour, Chiko Maki, Ab McDonald, Elmer Vasko, and Al Arbour. Associated Press/1996 file

Pierre Pilote, a Hall of Fame defenseman who played almost his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks, died Saturday at the age of 85.

Pilote won the Stanley Cup with the Hawks in 1961, was a three-time Norris Trophy winner and had his No. 3 retired by the team in 2008.

"We are saddened with the passing of our father, but our family will always remember the Blackhawks organization for providing us with so many special moments," Pilote's family said in a statement. "We are so proud of what our father accomplished in his professional career and thankful that his legacy will be preserved with the retirement of his #3 by the team."

Pilote spent 13 of his 14 seasons with the Hawks and was team captain from 1961-68. He scored 477 points (77 of which were goals) and is one of eight defensemen to win the Norris three times.

"Pierre was one of the most decorated defenseman in NHL history and was a valuable member of the 1961 Stanley Cup championship team," Hawks officials said in a statement. "He will be remembered for his toughness, leadership and reliability on the ice -- as proven by his captaincy and streak of 376 consecutive games played.

"We will forever be grateful for his incredible contribution to the Blackhawks and the game of hockey."

During the team's Cup run in 1961, Pilote led the Hawks with 12 assists and 15 points, and he was a plus-11 in 12 games. His best regular season, statistically, was in 1964-65 when he scored 14 goals and dished out 45 assists.

Pilote ranks 13th in Hawks history in games played (821), eighth in assists (400), 21st in points (477) and eighth in goals among D-men.

Pilote leaves behind four children along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His wife, Annie, had previously passed away.