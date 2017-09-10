Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 9/10/2017 1:35 PM

Hall of Fame Blackhawks defenseman Pierre Pilote dies at 85

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull greets Pierre Pilote during a number retirement ceremony for Pilote and the late Keith Magnuson before the game with the Boston Bruins Wednesday at the United Center.

      Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull greets Pierre Pilote during a number retirement ceremony for Pilote and the late Keith Magnuson before the game with the Boston Bruins Wednesday at the United Center.
    JOHN STARKS | Staff Photographer/2008 file

  • Pierre Pilote of the Chicago Blackhawks.

    Pierre Pilote of the Chicago Blackhawks.
    Associated Press/1962 file

  • A banner honoring Pierre Pilote is raised in the United Center.

      A banner honoring Pierre Pilote is raised in the United Center.
    JOHN STARKS | Staff Photographer/2008 file

  • Kevin Magnuson, the son of late Keith Magnuson, and former Hawks captain Pierre Pilote met with the media before the Blackhawks retired the jerseys of Magnuson and Pilote.

      Kevin Magnuson, the son of late Keith Magnuson, and former Hawks captain Pierre Pilote met with the media before the Blackhawks retired the jerseys of Magnuson and Pilote.
    PAUL MICHNA | Staff Photographer/2008 file

  • Stan Mikita (21) and Ed Lizenberger join other members of the 1961 Chicago Blackhawks to hoist the Stanley Cup they won. Representing the team are, counterclockwise from left, Bill Hay, Pierre Pilote, Ron Murphy, Tod Sloan, Earl Balfour, Chiko Maki, Ab McDonald, Elmer Vasko, and Al Arbour.

    Stan Mikita (21) and Ed Lizenberger join other members of the 1961 Chicago Blackhawks to hoist the Stanley Cup they won. Representing the team are, counterclockwise from left, Bill Hay, Pierre Pilote, Ron Murphy, Tod Sloan, Earl Balfour, Chiko Maki, Ab McDonald, Elmer Vasko, and Al Arbour.
    Associated Press/1996 file

 
John Dietz
 
 

Pierre Pilote, a Hall of Fame defenseman who played almost his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks, died Saturday at the age of 85.

Pilote won the Stanley Cup with the Hawks in 1961, was a three-time Norris Trophy winner and had his No. 3 retired by the team in 2008.

"We are saddened with the passing of our father, but our family will always remember the Blackhawks organization for providing us with so many special moments," Pilote's family said in a statement. "We are so proud of what our father accomplished in his professional career and thankful that his legacy will be preserved with the retirement of his #3 by the team."

Pilote spent 13 of his 14 seasons with the Hawks and was team captain from 1961-68. He scored 477 points (77 of which were goals) and is one of eight defensemen to win the Norris three times.

"Pierre was one of the most decorated defenseman in NHL history and was a valuable member of the 1961 Stanley Cup championship team," Hawks officials said in a statement. "He will be remembered for his toughness, leadership and reliability on the ice -- as proven by his captaincy and streak of 376 consecutive games played.

"We will forever be grateful for his incredible contribution to the Blackhawks and the game of hockey."

During the team's Cup run in 1961, Pilote led the Hawks with 12 assists and 15 points, and he was a plus-11 in 12 games. His best regular season, statistically, was in 1964-65 when he scored 14 goals and dished out 45 assists.

Pilote ranks 13th in Hawks history in games played (821), eighth in assists (400), 21st in points (477) and eighth in goals among D-men.

Pilote leaves behind four children along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His wife, Annie, had previously passed away.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account