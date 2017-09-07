Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 9/7/2017 10:06 PM

Vet D-man Franson to join Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday signed veteran defenseman Cody Franson to a professional tryout agreement, according to reports.

The 30-year-old Franson was drafted in the third round by Nashville in 2005 and spent the last two seasons in Buffalo, where he had 7 goals and 29 assists in 127 games.

The 6-foot-5, 224-pounder is a right-shot D-man who will fight for a starting spot on a Hawks team in transition on the blue line. His chief competition likely will come from Ville Pokka, Erik Gustafsson and Jan Rutta.

Training camp opens Friday, Sept. 15, at the United Center.

