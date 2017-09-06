Girls golf: Fleming, Kavanagh pace Prospect at Fox Run

hello

In less than three weeks, the Mid-Suburban League girls golf meet will be held at Fox Run Golf Course in Elk Grove.

On Wednesday, three MSL teams took their swings on the front nine of the same course in a tri-meet hosted by Conant.

Prospect continued to show it will be a contender at the Sept. 26 showcase event as it scored a 160 to top the host Cougars (172) and Wheeling (193).

The Knights held their lead in the MSL East by improving their record to 5-1, the only loss coming to two-time defending champ Barrington.

"It was a good opportunity to play the conference course," said Prospect coach Jim Hamann, whose teams won seven straight league meets prior to Barrington's last two. "The girls like it out here, Every time we play here, we feel very welcome.

"We'll probably come out and play another practice round here but this was definitely a good motivator and something to build on. We shot pretty well on front nine."

Shooting the best were Knights junior Emily Fleming and sophomore Kelly Kavanagh, who shared medalist honors with 2-over-par 37s.

Completing the Knights' score card were Margherite Pettenuzzo, Allison Buck and Amanda Stein, who all carded 43s.

Fleming's short game, which saw her convert five 2-putts and three 1-putts, helped spark her best nine-hole round of the season.

"It was primarily my short game and putting," said Fleming whose best nine-hole score is a 36 as a sophomore. "I really like the course. I learned you want to be below the hole here. The greens are fast. It's a nice course."

Fleming had a nice run of three straight 3s on holes No. 5 to 7. She sank a 15-footer for birdie on No. 7.

"She started a little shaky so to come back with that 3-3-3, birdie-par-birdie, tells you how tough she is," Hamann said. "She was 3-over after four holes and came back to fight hard for the team. Emily did a great job in the middle of the round which was great to see, especially after Tuesday when she wasn't too happy with her round (45 vs. Highland Park at the Mt. Prospect Golf Club).

"That's why golf is so fun. Sometimes you have your worst round and then come back and shoot one of your best."

Kavanagh's 37 was one of her best rounds of the season.

"It was nice to get a feel for the course," said Kavanagh whose best nine holes is a 1-under 35.

Kavanagh pitched to within 3 feet on hole No. 8 and then sank the putt for her one birdie.

"I think we're going to get better as the season goes on," she said. "But it was nice to get a warm-up on this course."

"I was really proud of how Kelly finished her round," Hamann said. "She was even par for the last five holes. Once we get her putter going, she can win any tourney she plays in."

Pettenuzzo, who fired a season-best 36 on Tuesday, had her game rolling on the final holes.

"Margherite finished 1-over the last three holes," Hamann said. "So again, that tells you she is out there fighting for her team and I am real proud of how she finished."

Prospect's 160 is its best round in conference this season.

"Right now, our girls are all working on different things," Hamann added. "We're trying to improve every week and want to be playing our best at the end of the season. And that's my job to get them going."

Junior Michelle Zhang led Conant with her 40, followed by teammates Lex Alcantara (43), Nimra Syed (44) and Alyssa Brand (45).

"It was a decent round but I was a little frustrated because I missed quite a few opportunities to get my score into the 30s," said Zhang, whose best score for nine holes in high school is a 36. "Every time we play or practice on this course (Cougars home) it can be considered a warm-up for the conference meet. We kind of had slow start in terms of playing meets so now our schedule is getting busy."

Zhang, who was playing with Wheeling's Adrienne Rohwedder, Fleming and Pettenuzzo, had four pars.

"Michelle did well," said Conant coach Megan Hebert. "She has really been working on her mental game. So she played her own game and stuck to it. She missed a few short putts but overall not bad. She did a good job playing with tough competition. She stayed calm and played her game."

"This was one of our most competitive matches of the season. Those first groups had all outstanding scores. Everyone is getting better in our conference and shooting lower scores."

Sophomore Symantha Rohwedder also shot a 40 to lead Wheeling. Her sister Adrienne, a junior, was next with a 43 followed by junior Elena Falkiner and senior Cindy Dang (both 55s).

Adrienne became the first female golfer in Wheeling history to compete in the state finals (54th) last year.

"I think Adrienne might be a little disappointed because she shot five strokes lower in her practice round out here (Tuesday)," said Wildcats coach Peggy Ellsworth. "But she will just keep working to get ready for the next time we're here. And Samantha turned her score around real nice from her practice round here -- she was eight strokes better."