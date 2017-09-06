Breaking News Bar
 
Boys golf scoreboard: Wednesday, Sept. 6, results

*

At Geneva Golf Club, par 34

Geneva 153, Batavia 177

Geneva -- Isenhart (Medalist) 34, Mills 37, Ebel 40, Hassels 42.

Batavia -- Huber 41, Thompson 43, Koske 46, Bohr 47.

*

barrington 150, conant 155

At Bridges of Poplar Creek, par 35

Barrington -- D.Scaletta 36, Dorans 36, Beaubien 39, A.Scaletta 39.

Conant -- Andjulis 32, Mercurio 39, Sivarathri 42, McColaugh 42.

*

At Schaumburg Golf Course, par 36

TEAM SCORES

Schaumburg 167, Buffalo Grove 169, Palatine 177

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Schaumburg -- Meister 37, Tudor 39, Maitha 41, Giglio 50, Schneider 56, Phalen 62.

Buffalo Grove -- Constertina 37, Fricke 42, Figus 44, Richards 45, Mandell 46, Speer 48.

Palatine -- Choi 43, Penrose 44, Helms 45, Nielsen 45, Oswald 45, Myszka 46.

JV: Palatine 178, Buffalo Grove 193, Schaumburg 213.

*

Wheeling 158, Maine West 166

At Chick Evans

Wheeling -- Derry 38, Moser 38, Yutakis 40, Godlewski 42.

Maine West -- Rothweiler 38, Stephen 41, Mirza 43, Fairhead 44.

*

Neuqua Valley 148, Naperville North 152

Neuqua Valley -- Vercautren (35); Rhee (37); Zucker (38); Crose (38).

Naperville North -- Dunnett (36); Rajagwal (37); Braner (38); Mullen (41).

*

Hinsdale Central 143, Glenbard West 161

at Village Links (par 36)

Hinsdale Central -- Castellon (33) medalist; Lundmark (35); Stapleton (37); Leigh (38).

Glenbard West -- Malec (39); Barry (39); Zimner (41); Richter (42).

*

Tuesday's late results

Willowbrook 161, Proviso East (n/a)

at Columbus Park

Willowbrook -- Martens (40); Guthrie (39); Hathaway (43); Sarovich (39).

Proviso East fielded only 3 players

*

Lake Park 139, Wheaton North 157

at Eaglewood Resort (par 35)

Lake Park -- Dianovsky (34); Place (34); Green (35); Tytus (36).

Wheaton North -- O'Connell (37); Gerry (38); Cecil (40); Rollins (42).

*

