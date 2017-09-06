Boys golf scoreboard: Wednesday, Sept. 6, results
*
At Geneva Golf Club, par 34
Geneva 153, Batavia 177
Geneva -- Isenhart (Medalist) 34, Mills 37, Ebel 40, Hassels 42.
Batavia -- Huber 41, Thompson 43, Koske 46, Bohr 47.
*
barrington 150, conant 155
At Bridges of Poplar Creek, par 35
Barrington -- D.Scaletta 36, Dorans 36, Beaubien 39, A.Scaletta 39.
Conant -- Andjulis 32, Mercurio 39, Sivarathri 42, McColaugh 42.
*
At Schaumburg Golf Course, par 36
TEAM SCORES
Schaumburg 167, Buffalo Grove 169, Palatine 177
AREA TEAM RESULTS
Schaumburg -- Meister 37, Tudor 39, Maitha 41, Giglio 50, Schneider 56, Phalen 62.
Buffalo Grove -- Constertina 37, Fricke 42, Figus 44, Richards 45, Mandell 46, Speer 48.
Palatine -- Choi 43, Penrose 44, Helms 45, Nielsen 45, Oswald 45, Myszka 46.
JV: Palatine 178, Buffalo Grove 193, Schaumburg 213.
*
Wheeling 158, Maine West 166
At Chick Evans
Wheeling -- Derry 38, Moser 38, Yutakis 40, Godlewski 42.
Maine West -- Rothweiler 38, Stephen 41, Mirza 43, Fairhead 44.
*
Neuqua Valley 148, Naperville North 152
Neuqua Valley -- Vercautren (35); Rhee (37); Zucker (38); Crose (38).
Naperville North -- Dunnett (36); Rajagwal (37); Braner (38); Mullen (41).
*
Hinsdale Central 143, Glenbard West 161
at Village Links (par 36)
Hinsdale Central -- Castellon (33) medalist; Lundmark (35); Stapleton (37); Leigh (38).
Glenbard West -- Malec (39); Barry (39); Zimner (41); Richter (42).
*
Tuesday's late results
Willowbrook 161, Proviso East (n/a)
at Columbus Park
Willowbrook -- Martens (40); Guthrie (39); Hathaway (43); Sarovich (39).
Proviso East fielded only 3 players
*
Lake Park 139, Wheaton North 157
at Eaglewood Resort (par 35)
Lake Park -- Dianovsky (34); Place (34); Green (35); Tytus (36).
Wheaton North -- O'Connell (37); Gerry (38); Cecil (40); Rollins (42).
*