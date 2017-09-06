Breaking News Bar
 
9/6/2017

Boys golf: Barrington prevails against Conant

Daily Herald report

Brandon Dorans and Dominic Scaletta led the way as Barrington turned back a strong performance by Conant in Mid-Suburban League boys golf Wednesday.

Dorans and Scaletta both shot 1-over 36 at Bridges of Poplar Creek, with teammates Bobby Beaubien and Anthony Scaletta close behind with 39s, as Barrington shot 150.

Those scores were necessary to offset the effort of medalist Kevin Andjulis of Conant, who shot 32, and Tyler Mercurio, who came in at 39. Conant's score was 155.

Wheeling d. Maine West: Max Derry and Jared Moser both fired 38s to help Wheeling past host Maine West 158-166 at Chick Evans Golf Course in a nonconference matchup.

Luke Rothweiler had the low score for the Warriors (38).

