Cougars drop season finale; playoffs begin Wednesday

Even a 2-out, 3-run rally in the ninth inning for the Kane County Cougars (72-65) could not lead to a walk-off winner in the regular season finale. The Peoria Chiefs (69-70) grabbed the rubber game in extra innings with a 11-9 winner from Northwestern Medicine Field Monday afternoon.

Down 9-6 heading into the ninth, the Cougars still threatened with a runner at third base and 2 outs. Yan Sanchez rolled a ground ball to the Peoria short stop Kramer Robertson, who threw wide of the bag to bring home a run and keep the ballgame alive. Peoria then pulled its pitcher for a position player to take the mound. Mick Fennell surrendered an RBI double to Anfernee Grier to bring the Cougars within one run. Eudy Ramos then slapped a game-tying single to plate Grier for a 9-9 score. The very next pitch Stephen Smith blasted a fly ball to right center field that was run down by the newly placed outfield Ryan McCarvel on the warning track.

Neither team saw a base runner in the 10th before the Cougars used catcher Alexis Olmeda (0-1) on the hill to begin the 11th. Peoria grabbed runs on an RBI sacrifice fly from Juan Yepez and a wild pitch to end the game.

Matt Fielder (1-0) earned the win, denying the Cougars of a run in the 11th.

The Cougars grabbed their first lead in the second inning when Connor Owings sent his first home run of the year over the right field wall. Sanchez plated another run later in the inning on a fielder's choice.

Smith picked up another RBI with a base hit in the eighth inning.

The Cougars now begin their journey into the Midwest League playoffs. Game 1 of a best-of-three series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels takes place on Wednesday in Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 will take place at Northwestern Medicine Field on Thursday.