Abreu hits home run in return to Chicago White Sox's lineup

Three games were more than enough for Jose Abreu.

After sitting out with a right-elbow strain, Abreu was back in the Chicago White Sox's lineup Sunday.

"It's difficult for me to be on the bench with the team and I'm passing through this moment," Abreu said through a translator. "I'm here to play. I come every day to play and to help the team win games. But it's difficult sometimes. You probably aren't 100 percent, but you have to keep grinding."

Abreu tried getting back in the lineup Friday and Saturday, but cautious manager Rick Renteria kept his best hitter in the dugout.

In Sunday's original lineup, Abreu was going to sit out again. When Tyler Saladino was scratched with a sore left hand, Abreu was inserted as the Sox's designated hitter.

Abreu was 1-for-4 with a 2-run homer in the White Sox's 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay. He appreciates Renteria's concern for his physical well-being.

"He was doing his job," Abreu said. "He's a very special person for all of us."

Rotation roulette:

The Sox need a starting pitcher for Tuesday night's game against Cleveland, and it looks like David Holmberg is getting the nod.

Derek Holland was an obvious choice, but the veteran left-hander has struggled this season (7-14, 6.20 ERA) and is pitching out of the bullpen.

Holmberg is back with the White Sox after having his contract purchased from Class AAA Charlotte on Friday.

The 26-year-old lefty has started six games for the Sox this season and also has made 27 relief appearances. Overall, Holmberg is 2-3 with a 3.55 ERA.

"He is just a kid who pumps strikes," manager Rick Renteria said. "He works both sides of the plate. He can change speeds well. He's done that for us throughout the course of the year, whether we've started him or relieved him."

Fulmer role:

Drafted by the White Sox No. 8 overall in 2015, Carson Fulmer was projected as a starting pitcher.

Fulmer did make 25 starts at Class AAA Charlotte this season, and he also started Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 21.

Rejoining the Sox on Friday from Charlotte, Fulmer pitched 2 innings of relief Saturday against Tampa Bay and earned his first major-league win.

If Fulmer's future with the White Sox is out of the bullpen, he's OK with it.

"Whatever the team needs," Fulmer said. "I'm always ready. One thing I take pride in is getting myself ready for every opportunity and starting, relieving, matchup, closing. Whatever it takes for us to win, that's the most important thing for me."