White Sox place Moncada on 10-day DL, recall Davidson

After struggling with pain in his right leg for the past week, White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bone contusion of his right shin.

Moncada didn't play Saturday or Sunday at Texas, and he sat out Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Minnesota.

In Thursday night's 5-1 win over the Twins, Moncada walked and stole second base with one out in the fourth inning. He then scored from second on an infield error, but he aggravated the injury rounding third base and limped to the dugout after diving headfirst into home. The 22-year-old rookie came out of the game in the sixth.

"I think that this time, more than soreness, I felt pain," Moncada said through an interpreter on Thursday.

To take Moncada's place on the active roster, the White Sox have recalled third baseman Matt Davidson from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte.