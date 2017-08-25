Chicago White Sox's Moncada, Delmonico dealing with injuries

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, is greeted by Avisail Garcia, left, after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Yoan "Yo Yo" Moncada was looking forward to Players Weekend.

Starting Friday night, major-league teams are enjoying three days of wearing colorful uniforms and hats with nicknames on the back of uniforms rather than last names.

Unfortunately for Moncada, his uniform is going to be hanging in his locker stall through Sunday and beyond.

Before Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Chicago White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day disabled list.

The rookie second baseman has been dealing with right-shin splints for a week and had to come out of Thursday's game against Minnesota when he aggravated the injury running the bases.

After having an MRI on Friday morning, Moncada was diagnosed with a bone contusion of his right shin.

"It was the same soreness," Moncada said through a translator. "Of course, (Thursday) night was a little more like a pain, but it's the same soreness. It's not something else. Now, the treatment is just to have ice and rest.

"I think it's something fun to have the nicknames on the jersey. I'm kind of sad because I can't wear it on the field."

Moncada tried playing with shin splints, but it's the type of injury that requires a stretch of complete rest.

"It's a bruise on his shin, so we're going to keep him off his feet, let it calm down and we'll see where he's at in a few days," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I think we're going to keep him with inactivity for seven days.

"We'd given him a couple of days and it calmed down significantly, in terms of his opinion. He just aggravated it with a misstep at third yesterday. It seemed kind of awkward, so he irritated it."

Moncada wasn't the only White Sox player dealing with an injury Friday.

Rookie outfielder Nicky Delmonico, who has reached base safely in 21 of his first 22 games since coming up from Class AAA Charlotte, was scratched before the series opener against Detroit with a sprained right wrist.

"His wrist is sore," Renteria said. "We took an X-ray and there was nothing wrong structurally. We're sending him out to get an MRI, and we won't know until we get that back."

Delmonico told Renteria he hurt the wrist in his third at-bat Thursday against the Twins, but he stayed in the game and hit one more time.

"He didn't mention anything to us during the game last night," Renteria said. "But this morning he woke up and was uncomfortable."

Outfielder/infielder Leury Garcia also was unavailable after leaving Thursday's game with back spasms.

"Every team goes through it," Renteria said of the Sox's growing injury list. "There is no woe is me with us. The guys that we insert are going to do their best to do what they're supposed to do, in terms of playing the game."

The Sox did bring third baseman Matt Davidson off the disabled list Friday. He had been out since Aug. 2 with a sore right wrist and played in just one rehab game with Charlotte.