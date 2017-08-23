Boomers can't pull off comeback

hello

WASHINGTON, Pa. -- The East Division champion Schaumburg Boomers had the tying run thrown out at the plate after scoring three times in the top of the ninth, suffering a 6-5 loss to the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday night.

The Boomers fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and trailed 3-0 before scoring a pair of runs in the fifth. Tanner Pinkston led off with a single and Opie Brodbeck followed with a bloop double. James Keller and Jack Parenty pulled the Boomers close with run-scoring groundouts. Trailing 6-2 entering the ninth, Schaumburg loaded the bases with no outs and scored the first of three runs on a throwing error. Pinch-hitter Nick Oddo knocked in a run with a groundout and Zack Weigel brought the Boomers within a run with a sacrifice fly. John Holland drove a single to center, but Rashad Brown ended the game with a strike to the plate, cutting down the would-be tying run.

Schaumburg was limited to just six hits in the loss. Brodbeck and Pinkston each finished with a pair of hits. Kagen Hopkins worked six innings on the mound, suffering the loss. Michael Wood finished out the game by working the final two frames.

The Boomers (58-28) were the first team to clinch a playoff berth and own the best record in the league. The series with Washington concludes on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. with RHP Kit Fowler (3-2, 2.41) on the hill for the Boomers opposite RHP Tyler Garkow (1-0, 2.84).