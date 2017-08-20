White Sox hold off Rangers 3-2

hello

Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Park, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) greets Nicky Delmonico (30) who scored on a single by Omar Narvaez (38) in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Associated Press

Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) tags out Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia (26) on a run down in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Park, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez (58) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Miguel Gonzalez escaped early trouble and pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers 3-2 Sunday.

Texas dropped 2½ games behind the Twins and the Angels for the AL's second wild-card spot. The Rangers finished a 10-game homestand 7-3, but split the four-game series against Chicago.

Gonzalez (7-10) pitched out of one-out, bases-loaded jams in both the second and third innings. After allowing singles to the first two batters in the fourth, Gonzalez retired the last nine batters he faced.

Juan Minaya recorded his second save, both in the last three games, despite giving up Rougned Odor's two-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

Chicago capitalized on the Rangers' stranding runners by scoring all three runs in the fourth inning against A.J. Griffin (6-4).