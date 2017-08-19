Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/19/2017 11:19 PM

Schaumburg Boomers' rally falls just short

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning but could not dig out of a 5-1 hole in dropping a 5-4 decision to the Joliet Slammers.

Joliet used 3 two-out runs, two in the second and one in the third, to build a 3-0 edge. Kyle Ruchim tripled and scored on a single from John Holland in the bottom of the third before the Slammers added a pair in the fourth. Schaumburg chased the Joliet starter in the fifth, amassing 5 hits to score twice and pull within 5-3. David Harris and Sean Godfrey posted two-out run scoring singles. Rock Shoulders hit his first homer with the Boomers in the eighth to pull within a run, but the Boomers left the tying run on base in the ninth.

Joe Hauser suffered the loss, allowing 4 earned runs in 4 innings. The bullpen did not allow a run the rest of the way as Derek DeYoung and Garrett Kelly spun two scoreless innings. Evan Boyd finished out with a blank ninth. The offense slugged 13 hits but stranded 10 on base. Ruchim tallied 3 hits and scored twice.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account