Schaumburg Boomers' rally falls just short

The Schaumburg Boomers put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning but could not dig out of a 5-1 hole in dropping a 5-4 decision to the Joliet Slammers.

Joliet used 3 two-out runs, two in the second and one in the third, to build a 3-0 edge. Kyle Ruchim tripled and scored on a single from John Holland in the bottom of the third before the Slammers added a pair in the fourth. Schaumburg chased the Joliet starter in the fifth, amassing 5 hits to score twice and pull within 5-3. David Harris and Sean Godfrey posted two-out run scoring singles. Rock Shoulders hit his first homer with the Boomers in the eighth to pull within a run, but the Boomers left the tying run on base in the ninth.

Joe Hauser suffered the loss, allowing 4 earned runs in 4 innings. The bullpen did not allow a run the rest of the way as Derek DeYoung and Garrett Kelly spun two scoreless innings. Evan Boyd finished out with a blank ninth. The offense slugged 13 hits but stranded 10 on base. Ruchim tallied 3 hits and scored twice.