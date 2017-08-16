Delmonico off to promising start with Chicago White Sox

hello

Chicago White Sox fans who are fired up for the future know all about Yoan Moncada and Reynaldo Lopez, who already are on the 25-man roster.

They likely know Lucas Giolito had another strong start for Class AAA Charlotte on Wednesday night (6 shutout innings, 7 strikeouts) and is in line to join the Sox's rotation for Monday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

White Sox fans undoubtedly know about young trade acquisitions such as Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, Blake Rutherford, Dylan Cease and Dane Dunning, recent first-round draft picks Zack Collins and Jake Burger and international signees Luis Robert and Micker Adolfo.

Nicky Delmonico never had the top prospect tag, and he arrived in the organization with little or no fanfare.

Suspended for 50 games in 2014 as a minor leaguer in the Brewers' system after testing positive for a banned substance, Delmonico was granted his release from Milwaukee, and he got his off-field affairs in order.

Sox assistant general manager Buddy Bell knew the Delmonico family, particularly Rod Delmonico, who was the University of Tennessee's head baseball coach from 1990-2007.

The relationship paid off for both sides, and Delmonico was a productive player in the White Sox's system the last three seasons after signing a minor-league deal.

On Aug, 1, he had his contract purchased from Class AAA Charlotte, and Delmonico quickly showed he belonged in the big leagues.

After hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning in Wednesday night's late game against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, the 25-year-old left fielder/third baseman had reached base safely in 13 straight games to start his career -- a franchise record.

With so much offensive talent on the way to the South Side, this is a good time for Delmonico to show he has a place in the Sox's future. That's not the way the left-handed hitter views his situation.

"To be honest, I'm not looking at anything in the future," Delmonico said. "I'm just trying to do anything I can to help the team win."

Wins for the rebuilding White Sox have been hard to come by this season, but manager Rick Renteria is a big fan of Delmonico, and he raves about the "it" factor the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder brings to the field.

"He brings a lot of energy," Renteria said. "I think he's excited about trying to do anything he can to put himself in the conversation of being a part of a major-league ballclub."