Chicago White Sox promote Jimenez, Collins to Class AA

Former Chicago Cubs right fielder Eloy Jimenez, now in the White Sox organization, takes a swing against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Peoria, Ariz. The Mariners defeated the Cubs 11-10.

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn't want to move Jose Quintana, but he sized up the crosstown Chicago Cubs as a potential trade partner, he knew the two sides matched up.

"To (Cubs president) Theo (Epstein's) credit, the entire Cub organization, in the end I think they saw what we saw from a logic standpoint, from a baseball standpoint," Hahn said. "This deal just made too much sense for both sides and neither side let any non-baseball factors interfere with the decision to move forward and do what is best for each of the two clubs based upon where each of us are in our respective success cycles."

The Cubs are the defending World Series champions, and they had a glaring need for a front-end starting pitcher like Quintana.

On the verge of missing the playoffs for the ninth straight season, the White Sox needed high-end young talent.

They needed a prospect like Eloy Jimenez.

"This deal, there's nothing for us to talk about with the Cubs without Jimenez being part of it," Hann said.

On July 13, the two sides did make a deal, with Quintana going to the Cubs and Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Matt Rose and Bryant Flete coming to the Sox.

Baseball America's No. 5 overall prospect, Jimenez was promoted from high Class A Winston-Salem to AA Birmingham on Tuesday, as was catcher Zack Collins, the White Sox's first-round draft pick in 2016.

The 20-year-old Jimenez played in 29 games with Winston-Salem after the trade and batted .345 with 8 home runs and 26 RBI.

"We view him as similar to Moncada, where Yoan was in his development the year before we acquired him," Hahn said. "(Jimenez) has the potential to grow into a potent offensive force. One of the more exciting prospects in baseball with a diverse skill set that can impact the game multiple ways."

Collins, 22, batted .223 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI in 101 games with Winston-Salem.

While his defensive skills were questioned when he was drafted out of the University of Miami, Collins threw out 41 percent (45 of 111) base stealers this season.

There was a major-league roster move before the White Sox played the Los Angeles Dodgers late Tuesday night.

Right-hander Dylan Cease was reinstated from the disabled list after missing nearly three months with a left-oblique strain.

Cease takes the roster spot of relief pitcher Tyler Clippard, who was traded to Houston on Sunday night.