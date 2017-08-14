Wolves single-game tickets on sale Friday

Individual tickets for the Chicago Wolves' 38-game regular-season home schedule go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Tickets start at only $11.

The Wolves celebrate their 24th home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Allstate Arena against the Ontario Reign. It marks the first of 17 Saturday night home dates for the defending Central Division titlists, whose American Hockey League schedule also features 10 Sunday matinees and three school-day games.

Fans can purchase individual tickets by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, visiting any Ticketmaster outlet or the Allstate Arena box office, or going online at chicagowolves.com or ticketmaster.com. Fans who don't want to wait until Friday to secure their seats can select from a variety of season-ticket packages now. The Wolves offer customized options -- everything from the full-season Alpha Wolf to the 10-voucher Flex Pack -- that are designed to fit every fan's preferences throughout the season. To learn more about the deals on season tickets, group outings and birthday celebrations, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.