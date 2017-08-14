How to get Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets

Single-game tickets for the Chicago Blackhawks home games during the 2017-18 regular-season will go on sale next Monday, Aug. 21, team officials announced.
Here's what you need to know:
• The sale begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 21
• Tickets can only be purchased at chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
• Click on the PDF attachment for a look at the team's complete schedule.
The Blackhawks open the regular season when they host the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the United Center. All times are subject to change.
For more information, visit chicagoblackhawks.com
• Follow John's Hawks reports on Twitter @johndietzdh.