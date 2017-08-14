Breaking News Bar
 
How to get Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets

  • Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks led the NHL in attendance again, averaging 21,751 per game at the United Center.

Daily Herald Report
Single-game tickets for the Chicago Blackhawks home games during the 2017-18 regular-season will go on sale next Monday, Aug. 21, team officials announced.

Here's what you need to know:

• The sale begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 21

• Tickets can only be purchased at chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

• Click on the PDF attachment for a look at the team's complete schedule.

The Blackhawks open the regular season when they host the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the United Center. All times are subject to change.

For more information, visit chicagoblackhawks.com

