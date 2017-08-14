Girls golf: Palatine edges Lake Forest

Palatine senior Jenny Myslinski earned the medalist honors by shooting a 38 at Palatine Hills on Monday as the Pirates won the nonconference dual meet over visiting Lake Forest 181-184.

Producing the other scores for the hosts were Olivia Radtke (45), Lauren Kim (49) and Ariel Blanchard (49).

Hersey drops two: Glenbrook South (155) won the tri-meet over Deerfield (171) and Hersey (195) at the Arlington Lakes Golf Club (par 34).

Claire Rogowski led the host Huskies with a 44, followed by Krista Thuer (49), McKenna Clapper (49), Mara Slosar (53) and Renae Curtis (53).

Hanna Tanaka of Glenbrook South recorded medalist honors with a 33.

Stevenson d. Buffalo Grove: Jasmine Yi (35), Riley Donahue (45), Alisa Patel (47) and Claire McLoone (52) led the host Bison in a 179-171 loss on the par-37 layout of the Buffalo Grove Golf Club.