Not 'trying to lose': Sox end slide with win over Cubs

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

In the first of four straight interleague games against the Chicago Cubs Monday, the Chicago White Sox experienced a rusty emotion.

The thrill of winning.

"We've been struggling here and there, but we can't give in," Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez said.

Backed by Gonzalez's superb outing, stellar relief work from Anthony Swarzak (first career save) and solo home runs from rookies Adam Engel and Matt Davidson, the White Sox edged the Cubs 3-1 at Wrigley Field, halting their losing streak at 9 games.

How long had it been since the Sox high-fived after a game?

So long that Jose Quintana was the starting pitcher for the last win, a 5-4 decision at Colorado on July 8.

Not only was that two days before the all-star break, relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle got the decision for the White Sox and closer David Robertson picked up the save against the Rockies.

Since that last win, Quintana was traded to the Cubs and Kahnle and Robertson were both dealt to the Yankees.

Moving their three best pitchers for more prospects was just another phase in the Sox's rebuilding process, and losing can become not only expected, but accepted.

That's not how Rick Renteria sees it.

"We're not trying to lose," the White Sox's manager said. "We're doing everything we can to try to win a ballgame. We put those guys out there to do what they do. Sometimes it doesn't work out but these men aren't coming out here trying to lose."

Poor pitching really plagued the Sox during the losing streak, but saying so long to Quintana, Kahnle and Robertson produced predictable results.

Gonzalez flipped that script, allowing 1 run on 7 hits over 7⅓ innings.

"Miguel did a great job," Renteria said. "He ended up being very, very efficient. He got into a little traffic there at the end and was able to keep pushing through it."

Trailing 2-1, the Cubs loaded the bases with two out in the seventh inning and left-hander Anthony Rizzo came to the plate to face the right-handed Gonzalez.

With lefty reliever Dan Jennings ready to go, Renteria came out to the mound, but Gonzalez talked his manager out of making a pitching change.

I told him, 'I'm good. I'm fine. Let me go,'" Gonzalez said. "That's when he said, 'OK, let's do this.' He gave me the opportunity and I was able to get out of that jam."

Rizzo did make it interesting, flying out to deep center field, but the Sox were able to hang on and snap their longest losing streak in four years.

After Jose Abreu tied the game at 1 with an RBI double off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks in the fifth inning, Engel homered into the left-field bleachers in the sixth off Justin Grimm and Davidson hit a mammoth 476-foot homer off Koji Uehara in the seventh.

"Uehara has that good split/change," Davidson said. "He hung one and I lifted it pretty good. I was pretty pumped up. This is the closest thing to a playoff game or like a really meaningful game. They are all meaningful.

"This rivalry, it seemed like every pitch, everything was weighing on everybody, the fans, us, especially those last couple of innings. I was pumped up in the moment and excited we could get that insurance run."