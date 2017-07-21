Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 7/21/2017 9:05 PM

Images: Opening Night at the Blackhawks Convention

Mark Welsh
 
 

See moments from Opening Night of the 10th Annual Blackhawks Convention at Hilton Chicago on Friday.

Jonathan Toews is introduced at the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A mass of humanity awaits the Chicago Blackhawks players at the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Patrick Sharp appears at the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A mass of humanity of Blackhawks fans welcomes back players and legends to the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kane appears at the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A mass of humanity of Hawks fan hands reach out to welcome Jonathan Toews to the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brandon Saad appears at the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Coach Joel Quenneville and Patrick Sharp make an appearance.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kane makes an appearance.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A mass of humanity of Hawks fan hands reach out to welcome back their favorite players at the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kane signs an autograph for Steven Siegel, 12, of Richmond, Illinois.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
