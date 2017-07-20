Looking to earn a spot on Chicago Blackhawks roster

hello

Graham Knott prepares to leave the arena after being chosen 54th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the second round of the NHL hockey draft, Saturday, June 27, 2015, in Sunrise, Fla.

St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Chicago Blackhawks' Alexandre Fortin (82) reach for the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Oct. 8, 2016, in St. Louis.

From the first moment to the last and every moment in-between, it was difficult to take your eyes off some unknown kid wearing No. 80 at Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Camp last year.

What speed. What vision. What a shot.

Alexandre Fortin flashed it every day, scoring and assisting in nearly every scrimmage, then carried it right through to training camp in such impressive fashion that many pundits wondered if he'd earned a roster spot.

Alas, that didn't happen, but the Quebec native was rewarded with a three-year, entry-level deal. Now, after a 22-goal campaign in the Quebec juniors, Fortin returns, hoping to impress coaches enough that they can't help but keep him.

"For sure," Fortin said this week when asked if he feels he's NHL ready. "I worked a lot this year to do what I had to improve. We had some problems during the season and I got injured. … I know I have to work hard, and I'm excited for September."

Fortin underwent sports-hernia surgery three weeks ago, so he is an off-ice participant at Prospect Camp at Johnny's IceHouse West. Fortin, who added 20 pounds since last year, said he's actually "a little bit faster" despite the added bulk.

Fans may not remember, but Fortin's most impressive performance came when he scored and added an assist in a 6-1 preseason victory over Detroit on Oct. 4 at the United Center. He was named the game's No. 1 star while skating with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov.

The undrafted Fortin, completely at ease with the media in his brief interview Tuesday, seems wise beyond his years in how he will approach training camp.

"It's all mental," he said. "We worked a lot this week with some doctor and some personal guide who will help you. We talk a lot about (mental approach). It's not where you rank -- it's how you think. The only person who will make you ready for the NHL is yourself."

As we sit here today, there doesn't appear to be many roster openings for players such as Fortin and Alex DeBrincat, but injuries could give them or others opportunities during the season.

A quick look at two who are at Prospect Camp:

Luc Snuggerud, defense

The Hawks drafted Snuggerud in the fifth round in 2014, and he played three years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Last season he scored 11 goals in 39 games, then saw 13 games of action with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs after signing a three-year deal in March.

The left-shot D-man figures to compete with Erik Gustafsson, Ville Pokka, Jordan Oesterle, Jan Rutta and Viktor Svedberg for the final spot in the lineup.

Snuggerud, knowing how important it is to be able to play at both ends of the ice, has been working hard to improve his offensive game.

"The way that the NHL is evolving you see more guys who can skate the puck, move the puck, jumping up in the play," he said.

The 6-foot, 187-pound Snuggerud said he feels no extra pressure heading into camp and figures the final decision is out of his hands.

"It's up to the staff and the management," he said. "I'm just going to come in and work hard every single day and hope to separate myself through my intensity and compete (level)."

Graham Knott, forward

Knott was drafted in the second round in 2015, and he signed a three-year deal last September. The 6-4, 197-pounder put together a 25-goal campaign in 2014-15 but managed just 12 and 15 the last two seasons.

"A little bit of puck luck," Knott said. "But I was developing my overall game, (trying) to be that full 200-foot player. Look after my own zone and then offense would contribute. I think toward the end of the year and in the Memorial Cup, I really picked up my offensive game and it's hopefully going up from there."

Knott really stood out Wednesday in a 2-on-2 drill, making a pair of gorgeous moves around a defenseman, leading to a goal. He figures to start this season with the IceHogs but could earn NHL playing time if his game continues to evolve.

"Going into September, I want to do everything I can to earn myself a spot on the Blackhawks' roster," Knott said. "If that doesn't happen, hopefully going into Rockford I can make that team and have a good year there."