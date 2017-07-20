Davidson looking forward to full-time work at 3B for Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson hits a two-run double off Cleveland Indians Danny Salazar during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Cleveland.

Chicago White Sox' Matt Davidson rounds third base on his solo home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Ryan Pressly during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2017, in Minneapolis.

There was a lot of commotion in the Chicago White Sox's clubhouse before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Media flooded the room, looking for player reaction on top prospect Yoan Moncada joining the Sox from Class AAA Charlotte.

Reaction also was in demand on Tuesday night's trade that sent Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees for three prospects and veteran reliever Tyler Clippard.

"It's my first time being up here at the trade deadline and it is a little bit of a different feeling, especially with us as sellers this year," Matt Davidson said. "It's all exciting and we're looking for the future, and it looks good."

With Frazier now in New York, Davidson is finally going to get a look at third base on a full-time basis.

Davidson spent most of the first half as the White Sox's designated hitter (42 games). He played 23 games at third base and six at first base.

Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks for reliever Addison Reed in a trade on Dec. 16, 2013, Davidson is looking forward to playing both ways.

"Luckily for me, I was playing every day already at DH," Davidson said. "But you seem more like a baseball player being out there defensively. Just continue playing my game and just go from there."

Still a rookie, Davidson has flashed impressive power this season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder leads the Sox with 18 home runs, which ranks third among major-league rookies.

Davidson also ranks seventh among first-year players with 43 RBI and 29 extra-base hits.

Now is the time for Davidson to show the White Sox he can be a part of a promising future.

The Sox used their first-round draft pick on Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger last month, but he is playing at low Class A Kannapolis and probably won't be on the major-league radar until 2019.

Davidson has the power to be the White Sox's regular third baseman, but he leads the team with 112 strikeouts (in only 259 at-bats), and that has taken a toll on his hitting line, which shakes out at .243/.280/.498.

Filling the DH spot has been an ongoing problem for the Sox. Now that he is back playing defense, Davidson's might not be bogged down so much with his failures at the plate.

"People always ask, 'Does it serve the player better if he's playing in the field every day?' " manager Rick Renteria said. "There are some guys you just don't have room for them to play in the field every day.

"As a professional, you take what you have available to you, take advantage of that opportunity. (Davidson) has been a guy on this team who has had no complaints, anywhere I use him: DH, first, third.

"Do I think it might benefit him? It's possible, but that is yet to be determined. He's a young man who in high school was primarily a pitcher, didn't start playing third until later on. He has worked very, very hard and done a nice job since this spring. I don't have any problems with him being out there at third base. If that helps him, it would be great."