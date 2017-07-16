Quintero and Boomers blank Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Newcomer Brandon Quintero pitched five shutout innings as the Schaumburg Boomers blanked the Traverse City Beach Bums 5-0 to win a series on the road Sunday night.

Quintero allowed 3 hits in the first inning, but David Harris threw out a runner at the plate to keep the game scoreless. Kyle Ruchim handed Schaumburg a 2-0 lead with a 2-out, 2-run single in the top of the second. The Boomers added 2 more in the sixth on back-to-back run scoring doubles from Josh Gardiner and Tanner Rahier. The final run crossed in the eighth on an RBI single from Rahier.

Quintero walked 1 and struck out 3 while scattering 5 hits to win in his debut. Derek DeYoung, Kyle Westwood and Jake Joyce combined to finish the third shutout of the season for the team, and the second against Traverse City. Ruchim and Rahier each finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI as the Boomers tallied 12 as a team. Harris and Seth Spivey also posted a pair of hits. Spivey has reached base in 30 consecutive games, setting a franchise record. The streak is the third longest in the league this season. Spivey owns a 14-game hitting streak.