Frazier to Red Sox trades rumors gaining more steam

Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier is rumored to be heading to the Boston Red Sox, but Saturday night he fell flat at the plate in two bases-loaded situations. Associated Press

It was a tough night at the plate for Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.

Frazier came up with the bases loaded and no outs in the third inning and grounded into a fielder's choice that cut down Melky Cabrera at home plate.

In the fifth, Frazier again came up with the bases loaded and no outs and grounded into a double play.

As rumors of a trade to the Boston Red Sox intensified, Frazier can be excused for pressing a bit in the Sox's 4-3 loss to the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"That's human nature," said manager Rick Renteria, who was ejected in the sixth inning. "That's the natural consequence of the business that we're in, the uncertainty at times of how things are and what the landscape is.

"It's going to be there. (Friday), we actually talked as a group and we know there are certain things we are going to be able to control, and that's what we're trying to do. They know that, regardless of how things change we've got to keep going with our business."

Trade candidate?

Melky Cabrera was 4-for-5 in Saturday's loss, raising his batting average to .290. The veteran left fielder also threw out Jean Segura, who was trying to stretch a single to a double leading off the game.

"Great at-bats," manager Rick Renteria said. "I know he kind of started out slow at the beginning of the season. But just the consistency I think he's demonstrated probably most of his career. And it doesn't matter who's throwing. I think he gives you from both sides of the plate an opportunity to either get on base or strike the ball and do some damage.

"Whatever the case might be, it's been pretty fun to watch. It's been fun to watch him on both ends of the ball."

Cabrera has roughly $7 million remaining on his contract, which expires at the end of the season. There is little doubt he could help a contending team down the stretch in a trade.

"I don't think about it," Cabrera said through an interpreter. "My focus is just to play baseball, come here every day and play baseball the best way that I can do it. I would like to stay here, but that's not a decision for me to make."

Minor deal:

The White Sox acquired minor-league infielder Yeyson Yrizarri (JAY-sin EE-re-ZAR-ee) from the Texas Rangers Saturday in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

The 20-year-old Yrizarri, batted .258 with 19 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, 37 RBI, 27 runs scored and 5 stolen bases in 82 combined games with Class A Down East and A Hickory this season.

Yrizarri was the Rangers' No. 17 best prospect.