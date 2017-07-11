Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Blackhawks set roster for upcoming prospect camp

  • Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat, who scored 62 goals last season for the Erie Otters, will be among the top players featured in the team's Prospect Camp next week.

Daily Herald News Services

The Chicago Blackhawks have invited 45 players -- including 33 team draft picks -- to next week's Prospect Camp.

The roster features eight of Chicago's 2017 NHL Draft choices: Henri Jokiharju (29th overall), Ian Mitchell (57th overall), Evan Barratt (90th overall), Tim Soderlund (112th overall), Roope Laavainen (119th overall), Parker Foo (144th overall), Jakub Galvas (150th overall) and Joshua Ess (215th overall).

The five-day Prospect Camp will open on Monday at Johnny's IceHouse West in Chicago and run through July 21. The camp will hold one scrimmage on Friday beginning at about 9:30 a.m.

See PDF attachment for complete Prospect Camp roster.

Upcoming:

• The 10th annual Blackhawks Convention will be held from July 21-23 at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets are available at chicagoblackhawks.com.

• The Blackhawks will open the NHL preseason at Columbus on Sept. 19, with their preseason home opener against Detroit on Sept. 21.

