Rodon earns first win, White Sox beat A's

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon's first win of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Monday night.

Melky Cabrera added 3 hits and an RBI, Willy Garcia doubled twice while Matt Davidson had an RBI double to break out of a personal slump and help Chicago to its fifth win in seven games.

One week after getting swept by the A's at home, the White Sox jumped on Oakland starter Jharel Cotton early and got strong pitching from Rodon and two relievers to make it hold up before a crowd of 40,019, the largest to watch a baseball game at the Coliseum in nearly 12 years.

Rodon (1-1) allowed 2 runs over 6 1/3 innings and came within one shy of his career high with 10 strikeouts in his second start after missing nearly the first three months of the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left bicep. Rodon gave up a two-run double to Adam Rosales in the second the retired 14 of 16 on his way to winning for the first time since Sept. 30.

Rosales had 2 hits and Josh Phegley doubled and scored for Oakland. The A's have lost six straight overall and eight straight at the Coliseum, matching their longest losing streak at home over the last 16 years.

White Sox reliever David Robertson was placed on the paternity list and stayed in Chicago to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Second baseman Tyler Saladino (back spasms) was sent to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment.