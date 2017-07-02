Sanchez's 2-run homer powers White Sox past Rangers

Chicago White Sox's Alen Hanson (39) is greeted by Todd Frazier (21) after scoring against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

The White Sox played their 81st game of the season on Sunday, so they've reached the halfway point of the season.

The Sox are 36-45 after rallying for a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field. Considering they are in the early stages of a rebuild, the record is not a big surprise.

"We've hung in there," manager Rick Renteria said. "We've had some ups and downs, obviously a lot of things have occurred, some injuries, things of that nature, which happens to every club. We're not unique, I've said that before. But we've continued to play and grind out ballgames.

"I think sometimes when people think we're out, we still battle. Some instances we may not complete the return, but fortunately for us this last week we had a couple of nice endings."

Sunday was very nice for the White Sox after Yolmer Sanchez hit a 2-run homer in the eighth inning to decide the outcome.

Jose Quintana started for the Sox, who completed a 10-game homestand.

After a rocky first two months of the season, Quintana was 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in June and the lefty took the mound against Texas riding a 17-inning scoreless streak.

Quintana lasted just 4⅓ innings and allowed 5 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits and 2 walks.

The Sox took a 4-1 lead in the third inning on Jose Abreu's RBI double, Todd Frazier's run-scoring single and Matt Davidson's sacrifice fly before the Rangers answered back with 2 runs in the fourth and 2 more in the fifth inning.