Chicago Blackhawks trade Marcus Kruger to Vegas Golden Knights

hello

In seven years with the Chicago Blackhawks, center Marcus Kruger (16) had 33 goals in 398 games. He also was a valuable member of the team's penalty kill unit. Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks cleared more salary cap space and traded forward Marcus Kruger,

The 27-year-old Kruger was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations, team officials annnounced Sunday.

The Hawks took Kruger in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. Although he has just 33 goals in 398 games, the bottom-six center proved invaluable on the team's penalty kill, and he won't be easily replaced in that capacity.

"We thank Marcus for his many contributions to our team--most notably, two Stanley Cup Championships," said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman. "His work ethic, reliability and strength as a two-way player made him a valuable member of the organization. We wish him the best with Vegas."

• John Dietz will have more on the Hawks later today at dailyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @johndietzdh.