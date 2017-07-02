Breaking News Bar
 
Boomers break slide at Lake Erie

Daily Herald news services

AVON, Ohio -- The Schaumburg Boomers broke a five-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a week long roadtrip.

The Boomers jumped ahead from the outset, scoring single runs in the first two innings. Kyle Ruchim doubled to lead off the game and scored on an RBI single from Sean Godfrey. Ryan O'Malley singled home a run in the second. The lead ballooned to 4-0 with two in the fourth on a triple from Ruchim, who finished with 3 RBI. Jack Parenty and Ruchim drove home runs in the sixth and Seth Spivey nailed his 9th homer of the season in the seventh.

Kagen Hopkins improved to 5-2 on the mound, working 5.2 innings. Lars Liguori, normally a starter, bridged the gap with 3 innings of relief after starting at Joliet in Wednesday's suspended game. Alec Kenilvort struck out former Boomer Jordan Dean for the final out to tally his seventh save. Ruchim finished with 2 hits while Josh Gardiner scored twice.

