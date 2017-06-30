Patrick Sharp returns to Blackhawks

Patrick Sharp is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks after spending two seasons with the Dallas Stars. Daily Herald file photo

Some might see bringing Patrick Sharp back to the Blackhawks as a risky move.

After all, the 35-year-old winger -- who signed a one-year deal to return to Chicago on Saturday -- might not be the same player he was in 2015, 2013 or 2010 when he helped lead the Hawks to the NHL mountaintop.

Sharp had hip surgery in March. He suffered two concussions last season. And he scored just 8 goals in 48 games in 2016-17 for the Dallas Stars.

So why, exactly, did the general manager Stan Bowman make this move?

It's simple, really: With Sharp agreeing to a team-friendly deal that carries an $800,000 salary and a $200,000 games-played bonus, the risk is pretty minimal from the Hawks' perspective.

And the potential reward is huge.

Think about it: If Sharp can simply return to 2015 or 2016 form, coach Joel Quenneville can play him in a third-line role, which would give the Hawks some much-needed depth scoring. A 15-20 goal campaign doesn't seem out of the question, especially if you consider this might be Sharp's last season and he will want to go out with a bang.

The worst-case scenario is Sharp struggles with injuries and never regains his old form, in which case the Hawks can hope Alex DeBrincat, Alexandre Fortin, Vinnie Hinostroza or other young players are ready to take the next step.

As free agency kicked off Saturday, the Hawks also signed Evanston's Tommy Wingels. The 29-year-old center scored 31 goals from 2013-15 but managed just 7 goals in each of the last two seasons. He was traded to Ottawa last season after spending the first 5.5 years in San Jose. The 6-foot, 200-pound Wingels might slot into a third-line role with Sharp and Ryan Hartman as his wingers.

Other signings:

The Hawks added some goaltending depth Saturday when they signed Jean-Francois Berube to a two-year deal. Berube, 25, had an .889 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average in 14 games for the Islanders last season. He led the AHL with 37 victories in 2014-15 and helped lead the Manchester Monarchs to a Calder Cup championship. … The Hawks also signed defenseman Jordan Oesterle to a two-year deal. Oesterle, 25, has spent most of the last three years in the AHL, although he has appeared in 25 NHL games across three seasons with the Oilers.

Kane speaks:

In an interview with "Hockey Central" on SportsNet on Friday, Patrick Kane said he was "pretty emotional" when he found out that Artemi Panarin had been traded to Columbus.

"I think I'd be sitting here lying to you if (I didn't say) my first reaction was pretty emotional," Kane said. "A little bit of disappointment too, because obviously we had that chemistry the past couple years."

Kane, who was named MVP after racking up 106 points in 2015-16, enjoyed his best two statistical seasons with Panarin on his opposite wing. The Hawks' superstar said he'll miss the camaraderie he and Panarin enjoyed off the ice as well.

"We like to kind of goof around with each other and I think he's a great kid," Kane said. "He's going to have a great future."