Guillen's 'unique criticism' helps White Sox' Garcia

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Avisail Garcia is congratulated for his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox don't have much star power on the 25-man roster these days, but Avisail Garcia is the surprising exception.

According to general manager Rick Hahn, Garcia likely would have been wearing a different uniform this season if it wasn't for vice president Kenny Williams.

"The kid deserves a world of credit," Hahn said of Garcia. "The coaching staff deserves a world of credit. Kenny, who fought for Avi Garcia in just about every meeting we had over the last couple of years, he deserves a lot of credit as well. It is an example of the importance of being patient with talented, especially young, players."

Garcia was 0-for-5 in Monday night's 6-5 loss to the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. The 26-year-old right fielder still ranks among American League leaders with a .325 batting average and is expected to be the only White Sox player selected for the All-Star Game.

The Sox rallied against New York with 4 runs in the ninth inning, 3 coming on Tim Anderson's first home run since May 30. The slumping shortstop started wearing glasses in the series opener against the Yankees.

Defense was the biggest problem in the White Sox's fourth straight loss, as 3 errors led to 4 unearned runs.

"Today was not a very clean ballgame," manager Rick Renteria said. "Sometimes it's just a lack of focus and concentration."

Determined to reach his potential, Garcia played winter ball in his native Venezuela after last season. He ran into former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, who was managing Tiburones de La Guiara.

"I saw him batting seventh and I was all over him," Guillen said. "I said, 'You should be embarrassed you're batting seventh in winter league; you have to be third or fourth.' When you go to there and you play in the big leagues, it makes it easier. Now he's picked it up. Hopefully he'll keep it up and make some money. That's what we want, some cash. Take it home."

Garcia appreciated Guillen's unique criticism.

"I thank him because he's a great human and everything he said to me is going to work for me," Garcia said. "I just listened. Always listen. I appreciated what he said. He gave me a lot of advice."

Putnam out for season:

On the disabled list since April 23 with a sore elbow, White Sox relief pitcher Zach Putnam had Tommy John surgery late last week and is out for the season.

Putnam had surgery last August to remove bone fragments from his elbow.

"We knew when they went in to repair the elbow last (year), when they removed the chips, the ligament was not in great shape," GM Rick Hahn said. "But Zach and his doctors thought it was worthwhile for him to try to fight back and pitch through it, which obviously he was able to do for a short period of time. But, ultimately, the ligament gave out."

Putnam made 7 relief appearances for the Sox this season and allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 8⅔ innings.

Rodon returning:

As expected, Carlos Rodon is coming off the disabled list this week.

Out all season with left-biceps bursitis, Rodon is going to start for the White Sox on Wednesday night against the Yankees.