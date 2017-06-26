Blackhawks ink Jurco, Forsberg

The Blackhawks took care of two of their restricted free agents by signing forward Tomas Jurco and goalie Anton Forsberg to new deals Monday.

Forsberg, whom the Hawks acquired from Arizona on Friday along with defenseman Connor Murphy in the Niklas Hjalmarsson deal, signed for two years. Jurco, whom the Hawks got from Detroit at the trade deadline last season, signed a one-year extension that runs through next season.

The Hawks are hoping the 6-foot-3, 191-pound Forsberg can adequately back up Corey Crawford in net. He has appeared in just 10 NHL games but did help lead the Cleveland Monsters to an AHL title two years ago.

Jurco scored just 1 goal in 29 games last season, 13 of which came with the Hawks. He will battle for a bottom-six forward spot at training camp.

The Hawks are also hoping to come to terms with forward Dennis Rasmussen and defenseman Erik Gustafsson. The team has extended qualifying offers to both restricted free agents.

Prospect Camp dates:

The Hawks will hold their annual Prospect Camp at Johnny's IceHouse West from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21. On-ice sessions will run from approximately 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and the group will hold one scrimmage on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The annual Blackhawks Convention will be at the Hilton Chicago from July 21-23.

