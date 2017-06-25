Athletics complete three-game sweep over White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, right, celebrates with third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a solo home run during the third inning. associated press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland, right, listens to catcher Omar Narvaez during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics Sunday in Chicago. associated press

The Chicago White Sox finally got a decent start on Sunday, but it went to waste.

Last in the American League with 25 quality starts heading into Sunday afternoon's game against the Oakland A's, Derek Holland pitched 6 strong innings for the Sox, allowing 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks to go with 6 strikeouts.

The offense was quiet again, and the White Sox lost to the Athletics 5-3.

While being swept in the three-game series by Oakland, the Sox were outscored 18-5.

The Sox's offensive highlight Sunday came in the third inning on Adam Engel's first major-league home run, a solo shot off A's starter Sonny Gray.