Athletics complete three-game sweep over White Sox

The Chicago White Sox finally got a decent start on Sunday, but it went to waste.
Last in the American League with 25 quality starts heading into Sunday afternoon's game against the Oakland A's, Derek Holland pitched 6 strong innings for the Sox, allowing 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks to go with 6 strikeouts.
The offense was quiet again, and the White Sox lost to the Athletics 5-3.
While being swept in the three-game series by Oakland, the Sox were outscored 18-5.
The Sox's offensive highlight Sunday came in the third inning on Adam Engel's first major-league home run, a solo shot off A's starter Sonny Gray.