Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 6/25/2017 4:50 PM

Athletics complete three-game sweep over White Sox

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland, right, listens to catcher Omar Narvaez during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics Sunday in Chicago.

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland, right, listens to catcher Omar Narvaez during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics Sunday in Chicago.
    associated press

  • Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, right, celebrates with third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a solo home run during the third inning.

    Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, right, celebrates with third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a solo home run during the third inning.
    associated press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 

The Chicago White Sox finally got a decent start on Sunday, but it went to waste.

Last in the American League with 25 quality starts heading into Sunday afternoon's game against the Oakland A's, Derek Holland pitched 6 strong innings for the Sox, allowing 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks to go with 6 strikeouts.

The offense was quiet again, and the White Sox lost to the Athletics 5-3.

While being swept in the three-game series by Oakland, the Sox were outscored 18-5.

The Sox's offensive highlight Sunday came in the third inning on Adam Engel's first major-league home run, a solo shot off A's starter Sonny Gray.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account