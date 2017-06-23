Toews, Schmaltz tell their draft-day stories

With the NHL draft at the United Center today, we asked 12 current or former Blackhawks to recall their draft-day experience.

For Day 5, we take a look at one of the best captains in team sports and a rookie who got his feet wet last season.

Jonathan ToewsThird overall pick in 2006

"It's kind of a different experience of just being put on the spot. Teams want to know everything about you. A lot of things go through your mind as far as who might choose you, where you might go. … I didn't know if I was going to continue to slide after I didn't go second. It was kind of a nerve-racking thing. Pretty relieved, but pretty nervous to start walking down the steps after you hear your name called."

Did you not know the Hawks were going to pick you?

"I mean I had a good feeling, but I thought they were going to go with Phil Kessel too because he was kind of a local, Madison boy. I remember having several meetings with the Hawks and Dale Tallon. I knew that they liked me -- you just never know, I guess. It worked out great and obviously couldn't be any luckier than I was."

Nick Schmaltz20th overall pick in 2014

"The interviews I had with the Blackhawks went really well. … I thought there might be a chance (with them). They actually had pick 27 that year and they traded up to 20. I knew St. Louis was 21 and they were kind of interested and when (the Hawks) traded up 20, I'm like, 'I've got to be going there.' This is a team that I wanted to play for, wanted to be drafted by. It was a really special day for me. It was something that I'll never forget."

First thought when you heard your name?

"You kind of blank out for a bit. You're kind of lost and shocked. It was good to have my family there. I know they were super excited. … I think my mom and dad might have got a little emotional. My brother was there and he got drafted two years before in the first round (by St. Louis), so it was pretty cool for my parents to have two first-round picks in the family. Everyone was really pumped up and it was a good night."