Blackhawks take Finland's Henri Jokiharju with 29th pick

With the Blackhawks unleashing all the fireworks hours before the NHL Draft began Friday, the announcement that they traded down and took defenseman Henri Jokiharju with their new first-round pick at No. 29 didn't exactly register on the Richter Scale.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Finland had 9 goals and 39 assists in the WHL for the Portland Winterhawks last season.

He is the first defenseman taken by the Hawks in the first round since 2009.

The Hawks originally had the 26th overall pick, but picked up a third-round pick (70th overall) when they swapped first-round picks with Dallas.

This was the first time the Hawks had a pick in the first round since 2014 when Bowman selected Nick Schmaltz. Four of his last five first-rounders have worked out (Schmaltz, Ryan Hartman, Phillip Danault and Teuvo Teravainen). Only Mark McNeill (No. 18 in 2011) proved to be a bust.

Barring any trades, the Hawks will make nine selections in Rounds 2-7 on Saturday. Two come in the third round and three come in the fifth.