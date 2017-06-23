Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 6/23/2017 9:04 PM

Blackhawks take Finland's Henri Jokiharju with 29th pick

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
John Dietz
 
 

With the Blackhawks unleashing all the fireworks hours before the NHL Draft began Friday, the announcement that they traded down and took defenseman Henri Jokiharju with their new first-round pick at No. 29 didn't exactly register on the Richter Scale.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Finland had 9 goals and 39 assists in the WHL for the Portland Winterhawks last season.

He is the first defenseman taken by the Hawks in the first round since 2009.

The Hawks originally had the 26th overall pick, but picked up a third-round pick (70th overall) when they swapped first-round picks with Dallas.

This was the first time the Hawks had a pick in the first round since 2014 when Bowman selected Nick Schmaltz. Four of his last five first-rounders have worked out (Schmaltz, Ryan Hartman, Phillip Danault and Teuvo Teravainen). Only Mark McNeill (No. 18 in 2011) proved to be a bust.

Barring any trades, the Hawks will make nine selections in Rounds 2-7 on Saturday. Two come in the third round and three come in the fifth.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account