Blackhawks' blockbuster: Saad coming back; Panarin, Hjalmarsson gone

hello

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy (5) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press/2017 file

Laurent Dauphin, who has played 32 NHL games with Arizona and spent much of last season in the AHL, is now a member of the Blackhawks. Associated Press/2016 file

After 10 seasons and three championships with the Chicago Blackhawks, Niklas Hjalmarsson was traded Friday to Arizona for two players. John Starks | Staff Photographer

After two seasons in Columbus, left wing Brandon Saad with is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks. John Starks | Staff Photographer/file

BOOM!

One day the Bulls' earth-shattering move that shipped Jimmy Butler out of town, the Blackhawks played a game of "We Can Top That" by trading Artemi Panarin, Tyler Motte and a sixth-round pick to Columbus for Brandon Saad, goalie Anton Forsberg and a sixth-round pick in 2018.

Think that's all?

Not even close.

Just before that blockbuster, the Hawks sent three-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to Arizona for young defenseman Connor Murphy and center Laurent Dauphin.

Feel free to take a breath now.

The moves were made at a dizzying pace Friday morning and completely reshaped the Blackhawks' roster.

The lowdown:

• Saad, a fan favorite who was traded to Columbus two years ago for Artem Anisimov, returns to the Hawks with four years left on his deal that carries a $6 million cap hit. He scored 55 goals the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets and figures to be reunited with Jonathan Toews on the Blackhawks' top line.

• Panarin carries a $6 million cap hit, but only has two years remaining on his deal. The 25-year-old Russian star pumped in 61 goals in two seasons with the Hawks and won the Calder Trophy as the league's rookie of the year in 2015-16.

Dan Milstein, Panarin's agent, said his client is on a fishing trip in Russia and would not be available for comment.

"We thank Artemi for the immediate impact he made on our lineup during his seamless transition to the NHL," Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said in a statement. "His rookie year will always rank among the best in franchise history and his exciting style of play provided many memorable moments for our fans during his two seasons as a member of the team. Tyler has a bright future in this league and we appreciate his contributions and hard work he put in. We wish them both success in Columbus."

• The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Forsberg has appeared in just 10 NHL games across three seasons, but he may end up being Scott Darling's replacement as the backup to Corey Crawford.

• In the Hjalmarsson deal, the Hawks received Murphy and Dauphin. The 24-year-old Murphy, who carries a $3.85 million cap hit until 2021-22, has 13 goals and 36 assists in 258 games with Arizona. He is a right-shot defenseman who was captain of the U.S. team at the World Championships this year.

Dauphin, 22, has played in 32 NHL games and split his time with Arizona and the AHL last season.

"Niklas' contributions to the three Stanley Cup championship teams are well known but his dependability as a teammate, selfless attitude and the way he represented the Chicago Blackhawks on and off the ice are what made him such a beloved member of the organization," Bowman said in a statement. "He made his debut in Chicago in 2008 and quietly established himself as one of the toughest competitors in franchise history. We wish he and his family continued success."

• Hjalmarsson, a shot-blocking menace who holds the franchise record for most playoff games by a defenseman at 128, has two years left on his deal with a $4.1 million cap hit. The Swede was said to be upset at the deal.

The Hawks now have nine picks remaining in the NHL draft, with the first coming at No. 26 overall.

