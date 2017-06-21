Marian Hossa will not play for Blackhawks next season

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa, 38, will not play next season due to complications from a skin disorder, he announced Wednesday morning. Associated Press file photot

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa has a skin condition that will prevent him from playing with the team next season. Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald file photo

In a stunning development, Marian Hossa will not play during the 2017-18 season due to a skin disorder that the Blackhawks forward has been dealing with for some time.

"Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder," Hossa said in a statement released by team officials early Wednesday. "Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season.

"While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice."

Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said that Hossa's skin disorder was becoming tougher to treat.

"Because of the dramatic nature of the medications required and their decreasing effectiveness, we strongly support his decision not to play during the 2017-18 season," Terry said. "We feel in the most certain terms this is the appropriate approach for Marian in order to keep him functional and healthy in the short term and throughout his life."

The announcement sent shock waves across Chicago and the NHL as one of the most respected and professional players in the league may have played his last game. It's too early to make that proclamation a reality, but attempting to come back after a year off is difficult on any athlete, and Hossa will turn 39 in September 2018.

Hossa, who signed a 12-year, $63.3 million contract on July 1, 2009, is set to make just $1 million in the last four years of that deal. The Hawks will almost certainly look to put Hossa on long-term injured reserve, which will give them $5.275 million in salary-cap relief.

This would mean they suddenly have options when free agency begins on July 1 without having to move a Niklas Hjalmarsson ($4.1 million hit), Artem Anisimov ($4.55M) or Brent Seabrook ($6.875M).

A locker room leader who at times would spend 15 or 20 minutes talking to reporters, Hossa was asked in March 2016 if he's proud of what he has accomplished in the NHL.

"To tell you the truth, when I first started as … an 18-year-old in the league, I never thought about these numbers," said Hossa, who has 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 regular-season games. "My goal was kind of (be able) to play in the NHL for a (while) and hopefully be good in it. I never thought in my head that I would play this long. … Obviously my dream was to win the Stanley Cup at least once."

In that same interview, Hossa -- mired in a season-long slump that would see him score just 13 goals -- was asked how important it was to finish out his contract.

"I would love to go through my whole contract, what I signed because I signed for a long time," he said. "On the other hand, you cannot know what can happen -- injuries and when you become older. When you're not at the level you want to be it's tough to force things. I go year by year definitely."

Replacing Hossa, one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL, won't be easy. Even at 38, he hasn't lost a step and few play better defense, few strip pucks better and almost no one is tougher to knock off the puck than Hossa.

"There's not really anything he doesn't do that's not at the top of the league in whatever category," said Jonathan Toews in March 2016. "Even at his age, to see how hard he works with the skill level that he has, it's pretty amazing."

After scoring just 13 times on 307 shots in 2015-16, Hossa bounced back in a big way last season, scoring 26 times on 303 shots. That 15.6 shooting percentage was the second best of his career.

Hossa did express some disappointment at being demoted to a third-line role for much of last season when he conducted his exit interview on April 22 at the United Center, but he also gave no indication that anything was wrong with him physically.

"There was a little bumps and bruises where I couldn't play but otherwise overall I played lots of games and so healthwise I felt pretty decent," he said.

General manager Stan Bowman and coach Joel Quenneville are scheduled to meet the media at the United Center on Thursday at noon. The NHL draft is at the UC on Friday (first round) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7).

"This is extremely difficult for us because we all know the incredible person and player that Marian Hossa is -- competitive, loyal and humble," Bowman said in a statement. "He has played a major role in the success our franchise has experienced in recent years, which makes his departure from our lineup a significant loss.

"His teammates and coaches know he battled through some very tough physical difficulties but never complained or missed games despite the challenges he faced. The organization will continue to provide him every resource he needs to maintain his health."

