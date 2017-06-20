No guarantees in NHL draft

hello

Mark McNeill puts on a jersey after he was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the National Hockey League entry draft, Friday June, 24, 2011, in St. Paul, Minn.

When Saturday afternoon rolls around, 217 young men selected in this year's NHL draft can begin to dream.

Some will dream about stardom. Some about lifting the Stanley Cup. Some about enjoying long, successful careers in the NHL.

For many, however, those dreams will never become a reality.

And while the ear-to-ear smiles will be in abundance this weekend at the United Center, across the country and around the globe, too often players just don't work out.

The Chicago Blackhawks' Mark McNeill, for example. Taken 18th overall in the 2011 draft, McNeill has played in just two NHL games and was traded to Dallas in February. Or Kyle Beach, the Hawks' 11th pick of the 2008 draft, who never has appeared in any NHL game.

Or the 10th, 11th, 13th and 17th picks of the 2010 draft. None of them appeared in more than 60 NHL games.

Then there's the other side -- the players such as Andrew Shaw, Ondrej Pavlat, Brendan Gallagher and Mark Stone, guys taken at No. 139 or lower in 2010 and '11 who have enjoyed impressive careers.

NFL fans know it doesn't work that way in their league. Players taken in the first three rounds usually go on to play at least a couple of pro seasons, and almost every first-rounder stays around for a few years.

"(That's because) they're drafting older players," said Mark Kelley, Blackhawks vice president of amateur scouting. "On average, they're probably 21 years old. Their player is more defined, more developed. The NFL is also drafting upon immediate needs of their team. Leading up to the draft, and you look at the Bears you get an idea of positions they need to address.

"In hockey, we're not projecting (them) to play the next year. Realistically we're looking at a player -- depending upon where you draft him -- to be ready in two to four or five years."

Another big reason for the disparity is there are 53 roster spots and a practice squad on NFL teams. NHL teams use about 25-30 players a season.

A look back at the 2008-11 NHL drafts shows the odds are indeed long for players taken after the first round to carve out any sort of career.

Only 36 percent of second rounders, 20 percent of third rounders and 10 percent of fourth through seventh rounders can say they've been consistent contributors to teams.

So dream big this weekend, kids. The long, daunting road to the NHL lies ahead.

• Follow John on Twitter @johndietzdh